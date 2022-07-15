England promise Australia another stormy collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England promise Australia another stormy collision

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 7:01 am
England have promised Australia another stormy collision in Saturday’s series decider in response to their protests over the degree of niggle being orchestrated by Eddie Jones’ tourists (Nick French/PA)
England have promised Australia another stormy collision in Saturday’s series decider in response to their protests over the degree of niggle being orchestrated by Eddie Jones’ tourists.

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill has derided accusations made by Wallabies scrum-half Nic White and head coach Dave Rennie about off the ball provocation in the first two Tests, claiming it has been “tame” so far.

Jonny Hill instigated a running feud with Darcy Swain in the series opener, eventually inducing a head butt from the rookie Australia lock that resulted in a red card.

A week later Ellis Genge roughed up White on the floor and triumphantly shoved Michael Hooper in the chest after England had scored a try. White was upset by Genge’s actions and said he was surprised by the baiting tactics.

England v Australia – Autumn International – Twickenham Stadium
The rivals clash in a decisive final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground and Cockerill has promised the Wallabies even greater physicality.

Responding to White’s claim, Cockerill said “I didn’t see one of our blokes getting sent off for a headbutt.

“I keep hearing about the niggle that England have brought. I don’t know how Aussie rugby is but I don’t see that as niggle. It’s been pretty tame so far.

“So we just have to get on our with our game with a good set piece, tackle hard, clean rucks, be as physical and abrasive as we can, within the laws of the game. I don’t think it has been a particularly dirty series so far at all.

“You want rivalry don’t you? You want spikiness to games. The first 15-20 minutes on Saturday…. let’s bring it on because that’s what it’s all about.

“We have got two teams who are playing for the Test series so we are both going to be going at it.”

England’s pack overwhelmed the hosts for the first half hour in Brisbane in a powerful opening that laid the foundations for their series-levelling 25-17 victory.

Cockerill will demand one final push in the climax to the season, insisting England’s success in outmuscling the Wallabies for a second successive match will be decided by their attitude.

England Training Camp – King’s House School Sports Ground – Tuesday May 24th
England’s pack overwhelmed the hosts for the first half hour in Brisbane in a powerful opening that laid the foundations for their series-levelling 25-17 victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Mentally we’re in a really good spot and if the brain is willing the body will follow. We’ve got no qualms that we’ll be able to bring the same physicality – and more,” Cockerill said.

“I expect Australia to come hard physically at us. They lost the physical battle early in the game last weekend and they’ll want to put that right.
“We know the physical parts are going to be really important and so within the laws of the game we want to be as physical as we can.

“They’ll have a reaction because in that first 30 minutes or so we beat them physically. So they’re going to come with more physicality – well no surprise so are we.

“We’ve got physicality in different ways all over the field. We’ll bring it as a collective. The sum of our parts is going to be our strength.

“It’s all on the line. We lost the first Test and everyone wrote us off and we were under pressure.

“Under pressure English teams come back really well and the boys were unbelievably good on in Brisbane – a place where Australia don’t lose unless they are playing England. We are looking forward to it.”

