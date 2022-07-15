Nottingham Forest sign Wayne Hennessey on two-year deal from Burnley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey from Burnley.

The 35-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at the City Ground ahead of Forest’s return to the Premier League.

He will challenge Dean Henderson for the gloves following the latter’s season-long loan move from Manchester United and boasts 183 Premier League appearances to date.

The Wales international said: “I’ve come up against Forest a lot in the past and it’s a fantastic club.

“There’s a great fanbase and the atmosphere at the City Ground is up there with the best in the game. It’ll be a different level now that we’re back in the Premier League.

“I have also played with and against a few of the Forest players. It’s a very exciting time to come on board and I can’t wait to get involved and start training here at the Nigel Doughty Academy.”

Hennessey, who played just two times for the Clarets last season, joins a growing Welsh contingent in the East Midlands, where he will play alongside international team-mates Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams.

Boss Steve Cooper added: “Wayne is an excellent goalkeeper who has proven himself at the highest level over many years.

“He’s helped Wales reach new heights in the international game and he has a wealth of Premier League experience.

“However, Wayne is also a great character and he is a very strong addition to the Nottingham Forest dressing room.”

Forest later confirmed the departure of club captain Lewis Grabban following the end of his contract.

The 34-year-old striker, who was hampered by an ankle injury during the second half of Forest’s promotion campaign, joined from Bournemouth during the summer of 2018 and went on to score 55 goals in 147 appearances.

Forest said in a statement: “Everyone at the club would like to thank him for his excellent contribution on and off the pitch.”