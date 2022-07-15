David Willey back in love with cricket and enjoying return to England prominence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Willey back in love with cricket and enjoying return to England prominence

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 12:01 pm
David Willey says he has found his love for the game again (Nigel French/PA)
David Willey says he has found his love for the game again (Nigel French/PA)

David Willey is revelling in the second chapter of his England career after rediscovering his lost love for the game.

Willey played a key all-round role in setting up Sunday’s Royal London Series decider against India, scoring a vital 41 with the bat and capping a tight bowling stint with the prize scalp of Virat Kohli as the hosts scored a 100-run win at Lord’s.

He is considered important enough to be kept on ahead of the concluding ODI at Emirates Old Trafford, rather than released to captain Yorkshire at Vitality Blast finals days, a situation that looked fanciful when he was dropped on the eve of the triumphant 2019 World Cup.

England levelled the series with victory at Lord's
England levelled the series with victory at Lord's (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Willey had been named in the provisional 15-man squad for the tournament, only to be ruthlessly axed for the newly available Jofra Archer, and spent the next year on the outside as England celebrated their world champion status. But since regaining his spot in the Covid summer of 2020 he has found his smile again.

“I had a bit of a patch when I didn’t bowl as well, around the time of the World Cup, and I fell out of love with the game,” he admitted.

“But I’ve found my enjoyment and love again. When you have that, it makes you hungry to keep improving, expanding your game, developing as a player. If you stand still, you go backwards. I think I have continued to try to improve and my love for the game helps that.

“This is a great dressing room to be in, win or lose. Everyone enjoys the dressing room because it’s a great place to be and that’s reflected in performances over the years. It’s always fun to be a part of, the white ball for England, the way we play our cricket.”

At 32, Willey is well past his youthful tyro years and less prone to getting involved in on-field spats than he was in his early days.

He can still cause a stir, as he did earlier this summer with a punchy statement flagging his imminent departure from Yorkshire, but is primarily focused on what he can contribute in the middle.

“I am getting old, I just come out and enjoy my cricket, trying to do the best job I can,” he said.

In ODIs I am more experienced but trying to do the same job as when I first came in. At Lord’s it was about doing the simple things well and, as a collective, we did.

“A lot of the time in England we play on very good pitches, with scores of 300-plus and it’s hard being a bowler. But it’s important if there is a little bit of assistance we stand up, put the ball in the right area and get the most out of the pitch.”

England could name an unchanged side for the third game in a row as they look to hand Jos Buttler a first series win since taking over from Eoin Morgan as limited-overs captain. Willey’s Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook and Lancashire pair Matt Parkinson and Phil Salt are all off to Edgbaston for Saturday’s finals day, but Surrey’s Sam Curran has been retained by England as a possible all-round option.

