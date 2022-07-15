Johnny Sexton wants best display of season to seal historic win over All Blacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Sexton wants best display of season to seal historic win over All Blacks

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 12:49 pm
Johnny Sexton could be the first Ireland captain to enjoy series success in New Zealand (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Captain Johnny Sexton says Ireland intend to sign off for the summer with their “best performance of the season” as they seek to claim a landmark series win in New Zealand.

The Irish rewrote the record books with last weekend’s maiden away victory over the All Blacks and are now aiming to make more history on Saturday in Wellington.

Sexton celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday and is poised to move level with Paul O’Connell as his country’s fifth most-capped player by making his 108th Test appearance.

Ireland will leapfrog France to the top of the world rankings with a win at Sky Stadium, albeit the Kiwis have not lost a home series since 1994.

“The group are in good spirits, gearing up for a massive game,” said the fly-half. “We’re really looking forward to it.

“It’s a great place to be; creating a little bit of history last week but now we’ve got a chance to do something a little bit bigger and a little bit more special.

“All the boys are just concentrating on getting our best performance of the season out there and see where that leaves us.”

Ireland won 23-12 in Dunedin last Saturday to cancel out a 42-19 drubbing in the Auckland opener.

Sexton, who needs six more points to reach 1,000 in the green jersey, hopes to lead another performance worthy of making the country proud.

“It’s something we speak about all the time, the people back home watching, whether it’s family, friends,” he said.

“But also the whole country will be up tomorrow morning watching and it doesn’t go unnoticed. Hopefully we can do them proud.”

