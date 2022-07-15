England boss Sarina Wiegman tests positive for Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England boss Sarina Wiegman tests positive for Covid

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 6:27 pm
England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for coronavirus. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for coronavirus. (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England’s preparations for their final Euro 2022 group match against Northern Ireland have suffered a setback after head coach Sarina Wiegman tested positive for coronavirus.

The Lionesses have already secured their place in the knockout stages following a record-breaking 8-0 win over Norway on Monday.

But Wiegman will be absent from the touchline for the Group A game against already-eliminated Northern Ireland at St Mary’s on Friday night.

And she could also miss the quarter-final clash, with England set to face one of Spain or Denmark at the AMEX Stadium on July 20.

The Football Association confirmed early on Friday afternoon that Wiegman had contracted Covid-19 and her assistant, Arjan Veurink, would take charge in the meantime.

“England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp,” the FA announced in a short statement.

Arjan Veurink (right) will take charge of the team in Sarina Wiegman's absence
Arjan Veurink (right) will take charge of the team in Sarina Wiegman’s absence (Zac Goodwin/PA).

“Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the team for tonight’s fixture against Northern Ireland.

“Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible.”

UEFA protocols state players or staff only have to test if they have coronavirus symptoms and, as of yet, none of the England squad have been ruled out of the match.

