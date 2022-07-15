I really want to win another World Matchplay – James Wade is ready for Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I really want to win another World Matchplay – James Wade is ready for Blackpool

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 2:09 pm
James Wade won the World Matchplay in 2007 (Aaron Chown/PA)
James Wade won the World Matchplay in 2007 (Aaron Chown/PA)

James Wade is desperate to mark the 15th anniversary of his World Matchplay title triumph with more glory in Blackpool this year.

Wade was a 24-year-old when he won his first major tournament at the Winter Gardens in 2007, beating Terry Jenkins 12 months after losing to Phil Taylor in the final.

He has been back there four times since, losing three more to Taylor and one to Michael van Gerwen, and it is an event he ranks as his favourite, with this year’s edition beginning on Saturday.

“I can’t believe it’s 15 years since I won in Blackpool. It’s a long time but it doesn’t feel like it,” said Wade, who opens his campaign against Martin Lukeman on Sunday.

“To win it any year, it would be special but it’s probably one that annoys me that I’ve not won for a while. I really want to win another World Matchplay.

“I want to win every tournament I play in, but this one means a little bit more to me. It’s always meant more to me, I don’t know if it’s because it was the first TV tournament I won, or I just like the venue.

“It is my favourite venue, definitely. The first time I played there in 2006 was amazing and it was the first big stage there I got to the final.

“There’s something there and I still can’t put my finger on it, but something is a bit special for me. There are so many different little factors that it could be, or it could be the fact that it is my favourite tournament.

James Wade, left, was beaten four times in the final by Phil Taylor (Lawrence Lustig/PDC handout/PA)

“I do like it there and that’s why it hurts even more when I don’t perform well there because it’s got everything there for me to perform well for – but it’s also a joy when I do play well.”

Wade will have stiff competition if he is going to be lifting the Phil Taylor Trophy a week on Sunday as defending champion Peter Wright has already claimed he will win it.

Van Gerwen is gunning for a first major ranking tournament win since 2020 while Gerwen Price is keen to add the Matchplay to his collection.

Price has yet to win in Blackpool, but wants to put that right.

“I want to win every major this year,” he said.

“The World Matchplay is probably the second biggest ranking event of the whole calendar, so to win that one would be special.

“I want to win the Grand Slam again too, because people can’t seem to beat me in that venue, but I want to win this title first.

“I’m looking forward to it [the Matchplay]. I need to play my A-game all the way through if I want to win it, because everybody is playing well, and anybody can beat anybody these days.

“I’m on the practice board, I’m playing well and I’m looking forward to Monday night.”

Stephen Bunting opens play up at the famous venue on Saturday, taking on Krzysztof Ratajski, with Dimitri van den Bergh playing Callan Rydz, Wright beginning the defence of his 2021 title against Madars Razma and Jonny Clayton facing Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal