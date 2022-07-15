Jim Goodwin: Luis Lopes signing fits Aberdeen’s recruitment strategy ‘perfectly’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jim Goodwin: Luis Lopes signing fits Aberdeen’s recruitment strategy ‘perfectly’

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 4:39 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 5:03 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin happy with new recruit Luis Lopes (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin happy with new recruit Luis Lopes (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jim Goodwin claimed Luis Lopes fits Aberdeen’s recruitment strategy “perfectly” after signing the forward from Benfica.

The 22-year-old agreed a three-year deal with the Dons for an undisclosed fee, subject to successful completion of the UK immigration process.

Lopes, also known as ‘Duk’, scored eight goals in 20 outings for the Portuguese giants’ B side last season, and has represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level, but made his international debut for Cape Verde last month.

Goodwin is pleased to further bolster his attacking options with his seventh summer signing.

He told the club’s official website: “Luis is another good addition for us at the top end of the pitch and it creates more competition for places, which is something I was keen to build within the squad this year.

“He is quick, strong, and powerful and he fits our recruitment strategy perfectly.

“He is a young player who still has a lot to learn, and he is not quite the finished article yet, but we firmly believe we will give him the platform to perform and continue his development.

“He’s had a really good football education at Benfica, and I am sure he will come to Aberdeen, score goals, and make a positive impact.”

The Dons earlier signed one of their own academy graduates on a three-year contract.

Centre-back Jack Milne has committed his long-term future to his home city club days after making his first-team debut against Peterhead.

Goodwin said: “I’ve been really pleased with the way in which Jack has approached pre-season and his performances in the recent matches. He is a good athlete, with strong physical attributes, exactly the qualities we are looking for in our defenders.

“He displays the correct attitude and application to his work and at only 19 years old still has much development to do but he’s an exciting prospect.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]