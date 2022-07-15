Fans urged not to travel to Community Shield by rail due to train strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Fans urged not to travel to Community Shield by rail due to train strikes

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 5:19 pm
Manchester City and Liverpool are due to meet in the Community Shield at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on July 30 (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City and Liverpool are due to meet in the Community Shield at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on July 30 (Nick Potts/PA)

The Football Association has urged fans planning to travel to the Community Shield by rail to make alternative arrangements, with services set to be hit by industrial action.

Premier League champions Manchester City are due to meet FA Cup winners Liverpool at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday, July 30 – Wembley will host the Euro 2022 final the following day – when train drivers from eight companies are staging a 24-hour walk-out over pay.

FA chiefs believe most fans were already intending to travel to the East Midlands by road, but have advised those who were due to make the trip by rail to re-think their plans.

Premier League champions Manchester City will go head-to-head with Liverpool in Leicester
Premier League champions Manchester City will go head-to-head with Liverpool in Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)

An FA spokesperson said: “The FA is aware of planned industrial action across the rail network on Saturday, 30 July 2022.

“We are working closely with Network Rail, the Department for Transport and train operating companies to understand the impact on the FA Community Shield in Leicester and any contingency options that can be deployed.

“However, our information shows that the vast majority of spectators for this fixture are expected to travel by road and there is sufficient capacity to accommodate both coaches and private vehicles. We would advise anyone planning on using the rail network to seek alternative arrangements.”

The FA has created two large coach parks in Leicester to accommodate both supporters’ buses and private vehicles, although spaces must be booked online in advance, and an accessible shuttle bus service to and from the stadium for fans with reduced mobility will operate from both.

Wembley will host the Euro 2022 final on July 31
Wembley will host the Euro 2022 final on July 31 (Tim Goode/PA)

Public transport from the city centre to the King Power will also be in operation.

The Community Shield is not the only sporting event to be affected by the strike, which involves drivers from Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.

The Commonwealth Games get under way in Birmingham on July 28, while any hangover from the July 30 walk-out could cause problems for spectators travelling to the Euro 2022 final.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston has expressed his disappointment at the anticipated disruption.

He tweeted: “It’s hugely disappointing that unions have decided to strike during a fantastic Summer of sport which has been in the planning for years.

“This could hugely impact the spectator experience for those planning to travel by train.

“The strike action comes at a critical stage of the Women’s Euros and the start of the Commonwealth Games.

“We are working with the @FA, @birminghamcg22 organisers, local councils and transport providers to make sure spectators can get to and from venues safely and efficiently.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal