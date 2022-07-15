Darren Eales appointed new chief executive at Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren Eales appointed new chief executive at Newcastle

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 7:03 pm
Newcastle have appointed Darren Eales as their new chief executive officer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle have appointed former Atlanta United president Darren Eales as their new chief executive officer.

The 49-year-old Cambridge law graduate will work alongside sporting director Dan Ashworth at St James’ Park, reprising a partnership formed at West Brom between 2006 and 2010.

He has been recruited after a lengthy search by the Magpies’ new owners, who took over the club in October last year and initially worked with Mike Ashley’s managing director Lee Charnley during a handover period.

Chelmsford-born Eales said: “Newcastle United is both a giant of a club, and the heartbeat of its community. Every time I have visited St James’ Park, I’ve been overwhelmed by the passion of the fans.

“This is a club with an amazingly rich heritage, and I am delighted to be joining for this new chapter in its long history.

“I am grateful for the opportunity, and look forward to working with the rest of the team to help this storied club fulfil its potential.”

Eales joins the club from MLS side Atlanta, where he had served as both president and chief executive since the club was founded in 2014 and presided over success both on and off the field.

He boasts a first-class honours degree in economics from the Ivy League Brown University, where he played college football, and read law at Cambridge before being called to the bar.

His time at West Brom was followed by a spell as Tottenham’s director of football administration before his return to the United States and his reign at Atlanta.

A spokesman for Newcastle’s investment group, which comprises Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports and Media, said: “We are delighted to announce Darren Eales as the club’s new CEO. He is an exceptional leader and is a great fit for Newcastle United.

“We have conducted an exhaustive recruitment process to ensure we identified and secured the right individual for the CEO position, and we are confident we have found that person in Darren.

“He has a deep understanding of the football industry and what it takes to achieve growth and success, and he will be a key member of the club’s leadership team as we look to deliver on the club’s potential on and off the pitch.”

