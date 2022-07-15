Andy Murray suffers last-eight defeat to Alexander Bublik at Hall of Fame Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Andy Murray suffers last-eight defeat to Alexander Bublik at Hall of Fame Open

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 8:21 pm
Andy Murray was beaten by Alexander Bublik (Steven Senne/AP)
Andy Murray was beaten by Alexander Bublik (Steven Senne/AP)

Andy Murray’s grass-court season came to a disappointing end after he suffered a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Bublik in the Hall of Fame Open quarter-finals.

The double Wimbledon champion had enjoyed a strong summer on the lawn before his second-round exit at the All England Club last month.

A Surbiton Trophy semi-final showing was followed up by a runner-up appearance at the Stuttgart Open in June and, after a frustrating short spell at Wimbledon, Murray extended his time on grass by playing this week’s ATP 250 in Newport.

Wins over Sam Querrey and Max Purcell raised hopes of the former world number one ending his long wait for a title on his favoured surface, but Bublik proved too strong in a 7-5 6-4 defeat.

It was the fourth meeting of the year between Murray and the Kazakhstan representative, with the Briton having won two and lost one of the previous three

The first set remained on serve until the 11th game when Bublik made the most of the first break point of the last-eight tie to take the initiative.

A lengthy rally was ended by a fine backhand winner from the world number 42 and saw Murray let out his frustration by throwing his racket into the net.

When the third seed served out for the first set in 58 minutes and broke his rival at the start of the second, the momentum had firmly swun..

Murray responded immediately and began his latest comeback quest, but a crucial sixth game of the second set proved decisive.

Sixth seed Murray was unable to break Bublik following a lengthy service game and then let slip on his own serve.

While Murray fought back from 0-30 down to force Bublik to serve out for the match and saved two match points, the Kazakhstan player made no mistake at the third time of asking to progress into the semi-finals of the Rhode Island tournament.

Three-time grand slam winner Murray will now turn his attention to the hard-court season, with an appearance already confirmed at the Citi Open later this month to begin his preparations for next month’s US Open.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal