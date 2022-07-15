Sophia Dunkley helps England seal ODI series victory with maiden century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sophia Dunkley helps England seal ODI series victory with maiden century

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 9:13 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 9:17 pm
England’s Sophia Dunkley celebrates her century against South Africa (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sophia Dunkley’s maiden hundred for England helped inflict a crushing 114-run defeat on South Africa in Bristol to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match one-day international series.

Dunkley made the most of her recent promotion to number three to smash 107 from 93 balls with Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb and Nat Sciver also hitting half-centuries.

It helped England post 337 for five and Charlie Dean’s four-fer ensured South Africa fell well short of their target with the tourists dismissed for 223 at the end of the 41st over to give Heather Knight’s side victory in the ODI series.

Beaumont (58) and Lamb (67) took centre stage at the start of the day-nighter with both passing fifty in a century stand for the first wicket before Chloe Tyron sent them back to the pavilion.

It brought Dunkley to the crease and she continued her remarkable rise since her international debut last year with a 142-run partnership for the third wicket alongside Sciver, who struck a rapid 63 off 47 balls.

With the innings coming to a close and 300-mark already hit, Dunkley seized her moment in the 48th over with a leg-side boundary followed by a single into the on-side to bring up a memorable first three figures in England colours.

South Africa made a strong start in pursuit of 338 at the County Ground and with experienced duo Kate Cross and Katherine Brunt rested for this match, the onus was on ODI debutants Issy Wong and Lauren Ball.

Laura Wolvaardt took the attack to England initially and blitzed her way to 55 before Dean had her and the rest of the top-order in a spin.

Dean claimed four for 53 and Wong provided able support with three for 36.

Sophie Ecclestone brought any faint South African hopes to an end when she dismissed Marizanne Kapp following an entertaining 73 and concluded proceedings soon after to secure an emphatic win.

