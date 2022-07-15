Daryll Neita has ‘clear head’ for World Championships after UK Athletics dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daryll Neita has ‘clear head’ for World Championships after UK Athletics dispute

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 10:01 pm
Daryll Neita moved to Italy from Florida to train (Martin Rickett/PA)
Daryll Neita moved to Italy from Florida to train (Martin Rickett/PA)

Daryll Neita insists she has moved on from any dispute with UK Athletics and heads into the World Championships with a clear head.

At the World Indoors in March, the 100m Olympic finalist accused UKA of “blackmail” after she was warned in November she would lose her lottery funding if she stayed with former coach Rana Reider.

The 25-year-old left Reider’s training camp in Florida, with the coach the subject of an investigation by US SafeSport after multiple complaints of sexual misconduct were made against him. His lawyer has previously described the claims as “unproven”.

She is now training in Italy with Marco Airale and, ahead of Saturday’s 100m heats with Dina Asher-Smith in Eugene, is in a good space.

Muller UK Athletics Championships – Day Three – Manchester Regional Arena
Daryll Neita runs in the 100m heats in Eugene on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Neita said: “It was very public what happened. I had to change camps. I was training in Florida but there was a lot going on there and it wasn’t the environment I felt like I needed, especially off the year I’d just had.

“It was my breakthrough season. I ran sub-11 for the first time in the Olympic heat, made the Olympic final, came fourth in the Diamond League final in 10.93. I felt like I was on a great trajectory and I needed to be in an environment that really suited that.

“So a lot happened, but I made the move to Italy with my coach Marco Airale and it’s just been great because I feel like I’m finally in a place where I can just train. My head’s clear for myself and we’ve got a great partnership, and we’re seeing that now.

“I think people weren’t sure what was going to happen, if I was going to do well or go backwards, but I knew the move was the best thing for me. I knew I needed to be in a good environment where I can focus and just get to work.

“I’ve honestly moved on from the whole situation. I’m completely out of it now and doing my own thing in Italy. But everything I said (about UKA) is what I meant at the time.

“We’re absolutely fine, we’re doing great. My federation is supporting me on my journey now and looking towards just good things. Everything is great.”

Neita runs early Saturday evening in Oregon having reached last year’s Olympic 100m final, the first time she had made a major final and where she finished eighth.

It is an experience she has been able to reflect on, even if she holds regrets over the biggest race of her career.

“It was my goal to make that final. Going to Tokyo, I imagined being in the final. I hadn’t made a global final before and I made it. I came last,” she said.

“It’s the last event so by that time the warm up area is empty.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eight
Neita was disappointed in her performance in the 100m final in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

“By the time you get to the women’s 100m final, there is nobody there. The warm-up area is dead and it’s dark.

“It was a very new experience for me going through that. The light show felt like it was an hour long but it was probably only two minutes. It was completely new. That was me getting my foot in the door but I didn’t perform.

“I did great to make the final but I didn’t run great in the final. I ran 10.96 in the heat, 10.99 in the semi, so to run 11.12 I really messed up.”

Asher-Smith pulled out of the 100m and 200m after suffering a hamstring injury in the British trials but recovered to win bronze in the 4x100m relay with Neita.

She was beaten by Neita to the British 100m title last month and has hinted at a difficult build-up but insists she is ready.

Muller Birmingham Diamond League – Alexander Stadium
Asher-Smith lost the British 100m title to Neita (David Davies/PA)

“I’m in shape, 100 per cent. I understand why and sometimes these things need to happen so you can go on,” said Asher-Smith, who opens the defence of her 200m title next week.

“This stuff needs to be clear and then you go on to bigger things. I don’t really, really want to go through it too much but it’s been a rough few months for me.

“Each race is a clean slate and when the gun goes nothing has been written. Anything is possible, and when you have lived that it is different from just saying it.

“At London 2017 I was thinking maybe I could make the final because I had been out for five months (with a broken foot). I almost got a medal, running 22.2 seconds, faster than I did in Rio.

“I’ve had no physical issues leading up to this since Tokyo. In that regard I’m happy.”

Also on Saturday, Eilish McColgan runs in the 10,000m final, with the Scot the second fastest in the world this year.

McColgan said: “I’m on the upward trend again and I can get close to 30 minutes which is a big aim for me.

“I’m not going in with any focus on medals or positions because I can’t control what the other women can do.”

