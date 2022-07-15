Kenny Shiels: It would be a massive failure if England do not win Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kenny Shiels: It would be a massive failure if England do not win Euro 2022

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 12:07 am Updated: July 16, 2022, 12:13 am
Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has backed England to win Euro 2022 (John Walton/PA)
Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels insisted it would be a “massive failure” if England did not win Euro 2022 after seeing his side brushed aside by the host nation.

The Lionesses cruised to a 5-0 victory over Shiels’ team at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday night to finish top of Group A with a 100 per cent record and cement their place among the tournament favourites.

Having felt the full force of what England have to offer, the Northern Ireland manager was unequivocal over their prospects.

Shiels said: “We didn’t play out as much as we would have normally because they’re too good for us, and it would be a massive failure if they didn’t win this tournament. Everybody else should just go home.”

England’s performance was all the more impressive given the absence of head coach Sarina Wiegman, who was back at the team hotel after testing positive for Covid-19.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink said: “Of course we wanted to continue the good journey we’re on at the moment, so I think Sarina will be really happy with this performance as well.

England assistant manager Arjan Veurink
“I think the team showed that whatever is going on we have lots of qualities and that pleased me the most.

“They were calm, they were relaxed and it’s not great that Sarina is not here, but they reacted really well and I am happy with the team’s performances and the great goals they scored.”

Wiegman could also be absent for England’s quarter-final clash. After finishing spot of Group A, they will face the runners-up from Group B – either Spain or Denmark – on Wednesday at Brighton.

“As we all know every individual reacts different to Covid, so it’s tough for me to say anything about that,” Veurink said. “But, as Covid taught us, we can do lots of things digitally as well so hopefully she will be with the team as soon as possible.”

Going into the match, England had scored 93 goals in 16 matches since Wiegman took the reins in September 2021, and they continued in that prolific fashion even without her on the touchline as they made it 14 goals without reply at Euro 2022 so far.

It took group winners England until the 40th minute to make the breakthrough against already-eliminated Northern Ireland, but Fran Kirby’s fine strike put them ahead and Beth Mead quickly doubled their advantage just before half-time.

Alessia Russo
Substitute Alessia Russo, having replaced Ellen White at half-time, struck twice in quick succession immediately after the restart before Kelsie Burrows’ late own goal completed the scoring.

Shiels was proud of his side’s effort even though they ended up convincingly beaten by a team he believes should go on to lift the trophy.

Shiels, whose squad included 13 amateur players, said: “I think it was always going to be tough for us, but I don’t know if anyone realises that England haven’t conceded a goal in the last three years of proper (World Cup qualifiers, Euros and European qualifiers) football and we’ve played them four times.

“That’s how much further they are up the ladder from us.”

He added: “I was proud of the players for how they set up, they gave everything and I must say I was really impressed with how we stuck to our task.”

