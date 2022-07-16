Zharnel Hughes into World Championship semi-finals after finishing second

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zharnel Hughes into World Championship semi-finals after finishing second

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 4:19 am Updated: July 16, 2022, 5:41 am
Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes reached Saturday’s 100m semi-final. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Zharnel Hughes predicted fireworks in the 100m after reaching the semi-final at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The European champion clocked 9.97 seconds at Hayward Field to finish second in his heat, behind favourite Fred Kerley.

He reached Saturday’s semi-final in Eugene as he targets the final in the evening but Great Britain team-mate Reece Prescod crashed out.

Hughes, who reached last year’s Olympic final only to false start, expects drama on Saturday after seven sprinters ran sub-10 seconds in the heats.

“It’s a really fast track. It’s really exciting. What excited me was when the F18s flew over the stadium, that got me gassed up,” said the 27-year-old, who qualified fifth fastest.

“Kerley ran 9.79 seconds, I think it’s the fastest ever in the heats. There were some good names in there but I’m not focusing on names, I’m not focusing on times. Put what happened in the season behind. What matters here matters.

“I said at trials I was OK, I just have to trust myself, trust my speed. My coach has been telling me ‘don’t worry about the start, just focus on what needs to be done, execute it and you’ll be OK.’

“I didn’t panic. Su (Bingtain) is a great starter, the other guys are great starters and I’ve never been the best starter in the world.”

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – Day One – Eugene
Hughes finished second in his heat in Eugene, Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA)

Prescod ran 10.15 seconds to finish fourth in the fourth heat but was unable to clinch a qualifying spot in a surprise elimination.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala won his race against the clock to line up in heat seven. He suffered visa issues ahead of his trip to Oregon and only landed hours before his race and qualified third.

Defending champion, the USA’s Christian Coleman back after his ban for missing drugs tests, ran 10.08 seconds as he slowed down on the line.

In the pole vault, Holly Bradshaw retired after a freak incident in the warm up saw her pole break and she landed awkwardly on the back of her neck.

She was helped away from the mat and opted to quit after experiencing some discomfort.

Laura Muir eased into Saturday’s 1500m semi-final with a controlled race to finish second behind Ethiopia’s Hirut Meshesha.

Muir sat at the back of the pack for the opening two laps before making her move and clocked four minutes 07.53 seconds. Katie Snowden also progressed, while Melissa Courtney-Bryant fell sort.

Amy Strickler threw 17.40m and Sophie McKinna 17.21m but they failed to reach the shotmput final.

Earlier, Great Britain missed out on a place in the final of the mixed 4x400m relay.

Joe Brier, Zoey Clark, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Laviai Nielsen clocked three minutes 14.75 seconds to finish sixth in their heat and ninth fastest.

The Dominican Republic won Friday evening’s final – the first gold of the Championships – ahead of the Netherlands and the USA.

Nick Miller qualified for Saturday’s hammer final after coming ninth in pool A, throwing 77.13m but Joel Clarke-Khan was unable to make the high jump after only clearing 2.21m.

