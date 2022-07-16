Heartbreak for Holly Bradshaw as she suffers freak accident in practice jump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heartbreak for Holly Bradshaw as she suffers freak accident in practice jump

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 7:01 am
Holly Bradshaw saw her World Championships dreams disappear after a freak accident (Gregory Bull/AP)
Holly Bradshaw saw her World Championships dreams disappear after a freak accident.

The 30-year-old, who won pole vault bronze at last year’s Olympics, snapped her pole in her final practice jump on Friday in Eugene and was forced to retire injured.

It broke as she planted it in the box and Bradshaw landed awkwardly on the back of her neck while also hurting her arm, back and hamstring.

Bradshaw quit with this summer’s Commonwealth Games and European Championships in mind as her hopes of a maiden World Championships medal ended on day one.

She said: “I was absolutely gutted, I was heartbroken, I was crying in the box, sobbing. It was a massive, massive shock. I’ve felt really good for the three weeks coming into this.

“It’s the first time it’s ever happened in my career, so it’s a great time for it to happen. I hope it never happens again.

“It’s just really, really, really unfortunate timing but I’ve come back from worse. I’ve still got the Commies and the Euros. I’ve had a preliminary medical exam and it’s nothing too serious.

Great Britain’s Holly Bradshaw celebrates bronze in the Women’s Pole Vault Final at Olympic Stadium on the thirteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan
The 30-year-old won pole vault bronze in Japan last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’m going to get more checks tomorrow and hope it’s nothing bad and I come back for Commies and Euros. It feels out of my control. This year has been a challenge and it’s just another thing for me to negotiate past.

“There was no way I could know that was going to happen. It’s such a freak accident. It’s just one of those things that absolutely sucks

“It’s been a rocky season and a lot of things haven’t gone my way but the last three weeks have been great. I thought I could have done 4.50/60 today clean in qualification and then challenge for medals in the final.

“I am that point in my career now where if I am not battling for medals, I can’t put myself in that position and I am not going to take any risks. That is the decision I made.”

Coach Scott Simpson added: “I don’t know if there are words to describe it. I was in a little bit of shock, it took me by surprise, you never expect a pole to blow up like that. My immediate reaction was: ‘Is Holly OK?’

“I was worried she had done something really, really bad and I am just grateful she is not more seriously hurt.”

