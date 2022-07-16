Riyad Mahrez needs new phone and Ireland celebrate – Saturday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 16.

Football

Riyad Mahrez needs a new phone.

Was waiting for the new contract 👀😂 https://t.co/lqfwg9mHdL — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 16, 2022

City jetted off.

Chelsea got their man.

Virgil van Dijk made a promise.

Leeds were enjoying Australia.

Rugby Union

Ireland stunned New Zealand again.

𝗪𝗘'𝗩𝗘 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗧! HISTORY MADE ✖ 2⃣ NZ SUMMER TOUR 2022 = COMPLETED IT ✅ #TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/v3G7o0vopa — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 16, 2022

To my @AllBlacks brothers, all good things must come to an end. This setback will only make us stronger. ✊🏽🖤 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) July 16, 2022

Wow ☘️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 16, 2022

Cricket

Matthew Fisher supported his side.

KP backed Virat Kohli.

MMA

Conor McGregor enjoyed his birthday.