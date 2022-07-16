Riyad Mahrez needs new phone and Ireland celebrate – Saturday’s sporting social By Press Association July 16, 2022, 5:23 pm Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez inspects the pitch ahead of the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Wednesday May 11, 2022. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 16. Football Riyad Mahrez needs a new phone. (yes i know 🤦🏻♂️😂😂) pic.twitter.com/XDXmKwnqAY— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 16, 2022 Was waiting for the new contract 👀😂 https://t.co/lqfwg9mHdL— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 16, 2022 City jetted off. ✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9RI6abE8VA— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) July 16, 2022 🔜🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NYf71XBCqb— Rúben Dias (@rubendias) July 16, 2022 Chelsea got their man. Sorted. 🤙#KoulibalyIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/pVlyNywgjt— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 16, 2022 Virgil van Dijk made a promise. Leeds were enjoying Australia. Rugby Union Ireland stunned New Zealand again. 𝗪𝗘'𝗩𝗘 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗧!HISTORY MADE ✖ 2⃣NZ SUMMER TOUR 2022 = COMPLETED IT ✅ #TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/v3G7o0vopa— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 16, 2022 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! 😍#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/tc9zdH0ruZ— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 16, 2022 Scenes from the sheds! 🔥#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/B9raD45DPn— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 16, 2022 To my @AllBlacks brothers, all good things must come to an end. This setback will only make us stronger. ✊🏽🖤— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) July 16, 2022 Wow ☘️— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 16, 2022 Cricket Matthew Fisher supported his side. Come on Yorkshire!! #FinalsDay pic.twitter.com/rrz3N4qCsm— Matty Fisher (@9M_Fisher) July 16, 2022 KP backed Virat Kohli. MMA Conor McGregor enjoyed his birthday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Raheem Sterling says goodbye to Manchester City – Wednesday’s sporting social Beckham at Wimbledon and Bottas’ long-lost brother – Wednesday’s sporting social Just two boys from Yorkshire doing what they love – Tuesday’s sporting social LAFC prepare for new arrival – Saturday’s sporting social