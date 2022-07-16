St Johnstone facing early Premier Sports Cup exit following fresh setback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone are facing early Premier Sports Cup elimination after losing another penalty shoot-out.

The 2020-21 winners have only two points from two games after following a midweek stalemate against Annan with a 2-2 draw against Queen of the South in Dumfries.

Jamie Murphy’s well-taken double was the highlight for Callum Davidson’s side. The summer signing twice equalised, the second with five minutes left, following Connor Murray’s header and a close-range strike from Ruari Paton.

With two games left, the Perth side are six points behind Group F leaders Annan, who continued their sensational start to the season with a 4-0 home win over Elgin.

Doubles from Aidan Smith and Tommy Goss ensured the League 2 side will clinch top spot if they avoid defeat at home to Ayr on Tuesday.

Nicky Devlin struck late on as 10-man Livingston came from behind to beat Cove Rangers 2-1.

Esma Goncalves was sent off in the 25th minute for lashing out at Scott Ross and the hosts went ahead when Iain Vigurs fired a superb strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box in first-half stoppage-time.

Livi were level inside three minutes of the restart when Andrew Shinnie and Ayo Obileye both attempted to bundle home from close range, the former being credited with the goal.

Cove had some good second-half chances but Stephane Omeonga did well to set up Devlin to fire in off the post with two minutes left.

Livi joined Inverness on six points in Group G but Caley Thistle have a game in hand.

Ross County got their campaign back on track when Jordy Hiwula’s deflected strike in the 64th minute gave them a 1-0 win over Group C leaders Dunfermline.

The Pars have six points but both County and Alloa are a point behind with a game in hand. The Wasps won 4-1 at Buckie thanks to Conor Sammon’s hat-trick and a Bradley Rodden goal.

St Mirren got their first points of the tournament with a 2-0 victory at Cowdenbeath.

Peter Urminsky made a good early save on his Saints debut before Jonah Ayunga hit a first-half brace.

The Paisley side remain six points behind Group E leaders Arbroath, who came from behind to win 3-1 at Edinburgh thanks to Nicky Low’s penalty and a Bobby Linn double.

Kerr McInroy hit his first Kilmarnock goal in a 3-0 win at Montrose. The former Celtic midfielder fired home from long range in the 37th minute and Dan Armstrong and Oli Shaw added second-half goals.

Killie move two points above Partick Thistle in Group B but the Jags have a game in hand.

Raith failed to knock Aberdeen off the top of Group A after being held by 10-man Stirling. Aidan Connolly put Rovers ahead but Kieran Moore levelled from close range and Albion won the shoot-out to move into second place.

Dundee and Hamilton both joined Group H leaders Queen’s Park on six points thanks to 3-0 wins.

Cammy Kerr, Paul McGowan and Luke McCowan were on target at Stranraer while Accies, who have played a game more than their rivals for top spot, triumphed at Forfar thanks to strikes from Matthew Shiels, Andy Ryan and Andy Winter.

Morton’s hopes of challenging Falkirk and Hibernian in Group D suffered a huge blow with a 2-0 loss at Clyde.