Hampshire brush aside Somerset to set up Blast final showdown against Lancashire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hampshire brush aside Somerset to set up Blast final showdown against Lancashire

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 5:57 pm Updated: July 16, 2022, 6:32 pm
Hampshire’s Nathan Ellis took three wickets in his side’s win over Somerset (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hampshire’s Nathan Ellis took three wickets in his side’s win over Somerset (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hampshire shook off their semi-final hoodoo in the Vitality Blast after defeating Somerset by 37 runs to set up a final clash against Lancashire at Edgbaston later on Saturday.

Finals Day has been an unhappy hunting ground for Hampshire since they last won the competition a decade ago, with five successive defeats, the most recent of which came against Somerset last year.

But they gained revenge this time around, with Tom Prest anchoring a total of 190 for six courtesy of his T20 best 64 from 46 balls before Hampshire constrained Somerset with a disciplined bowling display.

Hampshire Hawks v Somerset – Vitality Blast T20 – Semi Final – Edgbaston Stadium
Tom Prest top-scored for Hampshire (Mike Egerton/PA)

On a day of high totals, Somerset, winners in 2005 but runners-up on four occasions since then including last year against Kent, limped to 46 for two from the powerplay before they were all out for 153 after 19.3 overs.

Nathan Ellis used his subtle change of pace to start the rot as Will Smeed miscued a pull to mid-on and the Australia seamer finished with three for 30 by bowling Jack Brooks and Peter Siddle.

With openers Smeed and Tom Banton misfiring, much seemed to depend on the in-form Rilee Rossouw. Averaging 50 with a 197.36 strike-rate up to now, he seemed primed after dispatching Brad Wheal on to the roof of the Hollies Stand but then found Joe Weatherley at cow corner when attempting the same off James Fuller.

Captain Tom Abell contributed a punchy 27 but holed out to the deep midwicket boundary. Lewis Gregory took Somerset into three figures by bludgeoning his second ball straight for six but they still needed 87 from the last 42 balls, with Hampshire firmly in pole position.

Gregory followed Rossouw and Abell in being caught in the deep on the leg-side while Ben Green was run out amid a mid-pitch mix-up with Tom Lammonby, by now the last recognised batter.

Lammonby contributed 34, including a sweetly struck straight six off Fuller, but with 54 required from the final three overs, the asking rate was too high. Ellis returned for the final over and cleaned up lower-order pair Siddle and Brooks with successive deliveries to finish proceedings.

James Vince had earlier elected to bat first and he and Ben McDermott started well against a Somerset bowling attack shorn of Craig Overton, who is on England duty, and the injured Josh Davey.

There were some trademark drives from Vince (20 off 12) and three heaves for six from McDermott (31 off 17) although the pair were both caught by fielders backpedalling outside the ring in the powerplay.

Prest was the mainstay of the innings, taking two fours off Lewis Goldsworthy before driving then tickling fine off Green to help Hampshire to 100 for two at halfway. Prest twice whipped Gregory to the leg-side but was put down on 39 by the diving Smeed at deep midwicket.

Weatherley (24) and Ross Whiteley (27) made cameos for Hampshire before Prest cast off the shackles in the last over, hammering slow left-armer Roelof van der Merwe (two for 29) for his first six before perishing off the next ball. It mattered little as Hampshire had more than enough.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]