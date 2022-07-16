Malky Mackay praises second-half showing as Ross County edge out Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay praises second-half showing as Ross County edge out Dunfermline

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 7:40 pm
Malky Mackay's side got a crucial win (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Malky Mackay’s side got a crucial win (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay praised his side for showing ambition on the ball in the second half of their Premier Sports Cup win over Dunfermline.

Jordy Hiwula’s deflected strike in the 64th minute gave County a 1-0 victory over Group C leaders Dunfermline.

Mackay said in a club video: “At half-time I spoke to them and said we had to put the ball at risk a little bit more. And we did that in the second half. We got a few subs on and started to look a real threat. We got the goal and could have had another couple.

“And we saw the game out well because Dunfermline were chasing the game and firing balls into our box. We made sure we stood up firm to that.”

The victory put the Dingwall side a point behind the Pars with a game in hand and got Mackay’s side back on track after their opening draw with Buckie Thistle.

Mackay said: “First off I’m delighted to get the three points and delighted to get the league back into our hands again and it gives us a clean sheet as well.

“It means that the nine players that have been brought in get more time together on the pitch, get to know each other a little bit better and play on our home surface.

“It looks magnificent. It was a fabulous pitch last year and looks like it will be again this year.”

