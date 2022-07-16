Stephen Robinson pleased with St Mirren win in testing conditions at Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stephen Robinson pleased with St Mirren win in testing conditions at Cowdenbeath

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 8:04 pm
Stephen Robinson’s side got three points in Fife (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stephen Robinson’s side got three points in Fife (Richard Sellers/PA)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was happy enough to see his side overcome difficult circumstances at Cowdenbeath and get their Premier Sports Cup campaign up and running.

A first-half double from Jonah Ayunga earned the Buddies a 2-0 win at Central Park against a side managed by Maurice Ross, who was one of the members of Robinson’s coaching staff at Motherwell.

Robinson said in a club video: “The pitch was very, very poor. There was one ball in the whole stadium, so the whole thing slows the game down.

“I thought first half we were very good, we played the conditions and put the ball in behind them, created chances and scored two.

“Second half, I have to give credit to Maurice Ross and his team, very well organised. It was in a 40×40 box, 3-5-2, ‘break us down’, and we haven’t quite got Lionel Messi to go past four or five people.

“So we controlled the game in the second half without creating a lot of chances. Alex (Greive) has hit the crossbar but we got the job done and there’s better decision-making to be had, we forced it at times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal