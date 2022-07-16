Gregor Townsend ‘so proud’ of Scotland despite last-gasp Argentina series defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gregor Townsend ‘so proud’ of Scotland despite last-gasp Argentina series defeat

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 11:02 pm
Scotland’s head coach Gregor Townsend saw his side beaten by Argentina (Gustavo Garello/AP)
Scotland's head coach Gregor Townsend saw his side beaten by Argentina (Gustavo Garello/AP)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was proud of his players despite suffering a series defeat in Argentina in the final seconds of their tour.

Scotland led by 15 points in the third Test decider after try doubles from Duhan van der Merwe and Ewan Ashman.

But the hosts fought back and Edinburgh winger Emiliano Boffelli went over after the 80-minute mark before sealing a 34-31 win by converting his own try.

Townsend told Sky Sports: “We are obviously really disappointed because we were ahead for most of the game and we had chances – chances to score a try and were held up over the line, and chances just to be a bit more efficient with our exiting in the last five minutes.

“I really feel for the players because so much of their display was full of courage and skill.

“It was our best display of the tour and would have been a famous win but the feelings just now are the opposite of that.

“The way we played away home in front of noisy crowd, against a very good side, I am so proud of that effort.

“We just need to make sure we win those games that we dominate for so long.”

Townsend refused to criticise his players for kicking for the corner instead of goal when they were four points ahead approaching the final 10 minutes.

“We got 15 ahead by kicking towards the corner in the first half,” he said.

“We backed ourselves and just didn’t get the ball over the try line. That was unfortunate but it was something we will learn as a group.”

Scotland skipper Hamish Watson admitted they had let victory slip out of their hands.

“We dominated the game, we looked good in attack but I think we were architects of our own downfall,” the flanker said.

“Every time we got ahead, and got 15 points clear, we let them back in the game, and couldn’t exit.

Argentina Scotland Rugby
Argentina celebrate their win (Gustavo Garello/AP)

“We didn’t bank the points after kick-offs. When we were receiving we just couldn’t get out of our half and gifted them points.

“All credit to Argentina, they are a very good team, they were always going to stick in there, they are a proud nation and we knew they were going to come back.

“We talked about banking the points and we didn’t do that and, when we got down to five metres out on a number of occasions, our set-piece wasn’t good enough.”

