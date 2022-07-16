Spain set up quarter-final showdown with England at Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spain set up quarter-final showdown with England at Euro 2022

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 11:16 pm
Spain celebrate their victory over Denmark which sealed their quarter-final spot (John Walton/PA).
Spain celebrate their victory over Denmark which sealed their quarter-final spot (John Walton/PA).

Spain secured a quarter-final date with Euro 2022 hosts England after seeing off Denmark 1-0 to qualify as runners-up from Group B.

Germany were already assured of a place in the last eight and continued their perfect record with a 3-0 win over Finland at Stadium MK.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how another big day at the tournament unfolded.

Spanish delight

A point would have been enough to secure second place, but, with the match at the Brentford Community Stadium still goalless heading into the closing stages, Spanish nerves were fraying.

Marta Cardona, though, settled matters with a looping header in the last minute to spark wild celebrations on the bench and from the healthy showing of Spain supporters in the stands.

After a 4-0 thrashing by Germany in their opening match, Denmark had kept hopes of qualification alive by beating Finland.

There was, though, no fairytale ending, with Denmark left to reflect on what might have been had Nadia Nadim’s goalbound effort not been palmed away by Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos with 15 minutes left.

Germany deliver perfect record

Eight-time champions Germany had already bagged top spot in the group after brushing aside both Denmark and Spain.

Finland, meanwhile, had only pride left to play for in Milton Keynes, their exit having been confirmed on the back of successive defeats.

The result never looked in doubt, with Sophia Kleinherne nodding Germany in front before Alexandra Popp grabbed her third goal of the tournament with a header early in the second half and substitute Nicole Anyomi also got on the scoresheet.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side have now chalked up nine goals in their three victories and are yet to let one in.

The Germans next meet Austria on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals – and, on this form, look set to carry on all the way to Wembley.

Lionesses want more

Alessia Russo scores for England
Alessia Russo feels England can grow on the back of an impressive group campaign (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England may have reached the knock-out stages without conceding a goal and scoring 14, but Alessia Russo maintains there is still room for improvement.

Manchester United forward Russo netted twice in the 5-0 win over Northern Ireland in Friday’s final Group A game at Southampton and insists the squad can raise their game to even greater heights.

“We’ve grown in our performances, but also there are lots of things that we still need to improve on and still need to work on,” Russo said.

“We are in a good place, but now this is where the pressure hits in this part of the tournament. We’ve got to be locked in and ready to go.”

Spain’s Marta Cardona celebrates after scoring against Denmark
Marta Cardona's late header secured Spain a place in the quarter-finals against hosts England (John Walton/PA)

Up next

July 17

Group C: Sweden v Portugal (5pm, Leigh)
Group C: Switzerland v Netherlands (5pm, Bramall Lane)

