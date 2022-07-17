Former rugby league player Ricky Bibey ‘found dead in Florence hotel room’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Former rugby league player Ricky Bibey ‘found dead in Florence hotel room’

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 1:30 pm
Ricky Bibey (Alamy/PA)
Ricky Bibey (Alamy/PA)

Former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been named by Italian media as the British man found dead at a hotel in Florence.

The 40-year-old, from Manchester, was reportedly found dead in his room at the four-star Hotel Continentale on Saturday morning after staff alerted the police.

He was said to have arrived on Friday with a 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner, who is being treated at the city’s Careggi hospital after she was found alongside him with serious injuries.

Italian newspaper La Nazione said that the man found dead was Bibey, who has played for teams including St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Centurions.

His former clubs and team-mates paid tribute to him on Sunday, with Leon Pryce writing on Twitter: “Sincere condolences to Ricky’s family. We played against each other since the age of about 14.

“Yorkshire vs Lancashire & together for England schools boys U16’s. A great lad. Absolutely devastating news. RIP Ricky.”

Leigh wrote that the team were “desperately saddened” to learn of Bibey’s death while he was “on holiday in Italy”, adding: “Everyone at the club sends sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time.”

Wakefield wrote: “Trinity are saddened to hear of the passing of former prop-forward Ricky Bibey, aged 40. Ricky played for Trinity between 2007 and 2009, making 60 appearances.

“We send our condolences to Ricky’s family and friends at this tough time.”

Bibey was a professional rugby player for more than a decade until he retired in 2012 due to an Achilles tendon injury.

At the time of his retirement from the sport, Leigh said: “He’s a big loss for us, both on the field and around the club. Ricky has had a fantastic career and he’s been a very good professional.”

Bibey is reported to have worked as an estate agent in the years following his retirement, and had previously run a development company.

When approached by the PA news agency, Florence police and hotel staff were unable to provide any information regarding the incident, and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) did not confirm reports of the man’s identity.

An FCDO spokesperson said on Saturday: “We are in touch with the Italian police following the death of a British man in Florence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal