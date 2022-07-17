Captain Jos Buttler hits half-century as England set India 260 to win ODI series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Captain Jos Buttler hits half-century as England set India 260 to win ODI series

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 3:12 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 3:14 pm
Jos Buttler registered his first half-century since becoming England’s full-time white-ball captain (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jos Buttler registered his first half-century since becoming England's full-time white-ball captain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jos Buttler anchored England’s innings in their one-day international series decider against India, registering his first fifty since becoming his country’s full-time white-ball captain.

Buttler was struck on the helmet twice in the same Mohammed Siraj over, but he moved through the gears at his home ground of Emirates Old Trafford and England’s 259 all out in 45.5 overs owed much to their skipper’s 60 off 80 balls.

While there were several important cameos, England’s bid to set an unassailable total in this third and final match – with the series level at 1-1 – was undermined by wickets falling in clusters, as Hardik Pandya took an ODI best four for 24.

If England thought they had dodged a bullet in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence due to back spasms, that was quickly put into perspective as his replacement Siraj exploited a hint of movement, with Jonny Bairstow getting a leading edge to mid-off while three balls later Joe Root was squared up and nicked to slip.

Jason Roy (41 off 31 balls) drove expertly then clipped twice to take 12 off his first four deliveries while Ben Stokes (27 off 29) was bullish as they led the recovery from 12 for two to 66 without further loss, but the introduction of Pandya set England back.

Roy was unsure of which stroke to play and skied a top-edge while Pandya then dragged his length back after seeing Stokes on the charge, with England’s Test captain only able to loop a return catch. The hosts lurched to 74 for four, with Pandya’s figures in his first spell 4-3-2-2.

Buttler was watchful at first and twice rattled on the helmet after being beaten for pace by Siraj, but he connected with a pull in the fast bowler’s next over before lofting Yuzvendra Chahal over long-on for the first of his two sixes. Moeen Ali also got in the act by taking 18 in an over off Siraj.

Moeen Ali scored 34 runs
Moeen Ali scored 34 runs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Moeen departed for 34, caught down the leg-side off Ravindra Jadeja, but Buttler moved to a 65-ball half-century, not his slowest but one of his more sedate efforts and his first since succeeding Eoin Morgan last month.

Liam Livingstone (27) fizzed with a couple of pulled sixes, putting a hole in a makeshift wall in front of a construction site before clearing it with a monstrous effort to the longer side. But as he attempted to take down the returning Pandya again, he merely picked out Jadeja at deep square-leg.

Three balls later and Jadeja was back in action again, sprinting to his left and taking a fine low catch to see off Buttler, with Pandya again the bowler.

England might have subsided quickly but David Willey (18) and Craig Overton (32) put on a useful 48 for the eighth wicket. Both holed out off Chahal, who then bowled Reece Topley through the gate to finish England’s innings with 25 balls unused.

Even so, England still recorded the highest score of the series so far.

