Derek McInnes frustrated as Kilmarnock injuries continue to mount in cup win By Press Association July 17, 2022, 3:58 pm Derek McInnes has injury problems (Andrew Milligan/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Andrew MacAskill frustrated after Buckie’s League Cup loss to Alloa Peterhead 0-2 Dumbarton: Paul Dixon sees red as Blue Toon suffer home defeat Ross County boss Malky Mackay thrilled to net three big points against Dunfermline in Premier Sports Cup Scott Barbour still hoping Fraserburgh can take League Cup scalp but Highland League preparation the main focus