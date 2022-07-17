Rangers ready to get to work to replace Calvin Bassey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers ready to get to work to replace Calvin Bassey

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 4:48 pm
Rangers’ Calvin Bassey is on his way to Ajax (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Rangers' Calvin Bassey is on his way to Ajax (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rangers will step up efforts to sign a defender as Calvin Bassey moves closer to joining Ajax.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed on Saturday that the 22-year-old looked to be moving on and the versatile left-sided defender is reported to have arrived in Amsterdam to complete his move.

Ajax confirmed the imminent departure of defender Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United on Sunday after a deal worth an initial £48.3million was agreed.

The Dutch club are reported to be set to pay Rangers £18.7million to take Bassey and up to £4.25million more in potential add-ons.

Van Bronckhorst revealed he had already done his summer business with the arrivals of John Souttar, Antonio Colak, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo and Malik Tillman.

But the club will now spring into action to source a new defender

“Of course Calvin going maybe as well, we have to look for another player to add to the squad,” Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports on Saturday.

“But we have our list ready so, once the deal is done, we can work on another player coming in.”

Bassey excelled at both left-back and centre-back under van Bronckhorst and Rangers let left-sided central defender Leon Balogun depart this summer.

James Sands played in central defence alongside Connor Goldson in Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win at Blackpool, with Croatia left-back Borna Barisic among the goalscorers.

Centre-backs Souttar and Nikoa Katic, back from a loan spell at Hajduk Split, came off the bench.

Charlie McCann was also on target and the Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder is now looking forward to stepping up pre-season preparations when West Ham visit Ibrox on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old told Rangers TV: “That’s a great game, a great experience to play a top, top Premier League team so it will be a good test.

“But I am sure we will be able to cope with it and it will be another good building block for the start of the season.

“Everyone has to get minutes, it is massively important. Everyone has to feel involved and be ready for the start of the  season. It has been really enjoyable, I have really enjoyed it.

“I am getting a lot of help from the coaches and the players and it has been really good for me, really beneficial and I feel as a group we are in a good place and we are getting better every day.”

