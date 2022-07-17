Joe Newell and Ewan Henderson bag braces as Hibernian ease past Bonnyrigg Rose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Newell and Ewan Henderson bag braces as Hibernian ease past Bonnyrigg Rose

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 5:24 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 6:58 pm
Joe Newell struck twice for Hibernian (alan Rennie/PA)
Joe Newell and Ewan Henderson both hit doubles as Hibernian beat Bonnyrigg Rose 4-1 in a game twice held up by medical treatment for supporters.

Newell struck early on in the Premier Sports Cup tie at New Dundas Park before rounding off a flurry of three goals in first-half stoppage-time.

Henderson had put Hibs two ahead before Kevin Smith supplied a brilliant finish for the League Two newcomers and the former Celtic player completed the scoring late on.

The result put Hibs on top of Group D but Falkirk are a point behind with a game in hand.

Newell opened the scoring inside two minutes when he fired home from inside the box after an attempted clearance had ricocheted off the head of a Bonnyrigg player.

Aiden McGeady squandered the chance to double the lead in the 10th minute after Johnny Stewart brought down Christian Doidge just inside the box.

McGeady staggered his penalty run-up but then hit the ball beyond the post that Mark Weir dived towards. The goalkeeper was booked after running out to deliver his reaction to the former Celtic winger.

Hibs had numerous first-half chances. Elias Melkerson missed McGeady’s driven cross, Weir twice denied Doidge and Henderson came close on two occasions.

The game was held up late in the half when both medical teams rushed to the aid of a supporter, who was ultimately wheeled away on a stretcher.

The action stepped up when the game restarted.

Henderson ran on to a loose ball, beat a man and sidefooted the ball into the top corner off the hand of Weir.

Rose replied instantly from kick-off when Kevin Smith got in behind Ryan Porteous before volleying a bouncing ball in off David Marshall’s far post.

Newell restored the two-goal cushion inside a minute when he latched on to a headed clearance, skipped past a tackle and slotted home.

The game was held up for a fan to be treated in the second half and Henderson again scored in stoppage time when he fired into the top corner from 14 yards.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson praised the “professional manner” of his team’s display.

“We tried to do the right things more often and the attitude was good,” Johnson told Premier Sports.

“It wasn’t always vintage in terms of passing and movement but it was a tricky tie on a sticky pitch on a really hot day – and a tie where everyone wants us to lose, unless you’re a Hibs fan. I’m pleased with the boys.”

