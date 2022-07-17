Ross County sign South Sudan forward William Akio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ross County sign South Sudan forward William Akio

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 5:30 pm
Ross County have made their 10th summer signing (PA)
Ross County have made their 10th summer signing (PA)

Ross County have made their 10th summer signing by bringing in South Sudan international William Akio.

The 23-year-old forward – who is the brother of fellow County summer signing Victor Loturi – joins from Canadian Premier League side Valour.

Akio went viral earlier this month when he bizarrely cleared a team-mate’s shot off the line.

However, there were plenty of better moments for Akio at Winnipeg-based Valour, where he scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 43 games.

County manager Malky Mackay told the club’s official website: “William is a player we have been tracking for a number of months and we are delighted to bring him to Dingwall.

“He has performed consistently and regularly at Valour FC and although he is still learning, he is an exciting addition to our group.

“William is an ambitious and driven player, and we look forward to developing him further in his time with us.”

Valour revealed they had sold Akio for an undisclosed fee.

“Willy has been an important piece for us over the past two seasons,” head coach Phillip Dos Santos said.

““It was a hard decision for us as a club, but we see it as a great opportunity for the next player in line, and an opportunity for Willy to grow as a player. We wish him the best of luck in the next stage of his career.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal