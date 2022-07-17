Mourinho’s tattoo and the Nevilles in Miami – Sunday’s sporting social By Press Association July 17, 2022, 6:12 pm Jose Mourinho designed a special tattoo (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17. Football Jose Mourinho designed a special tattoo. Palace lit up Melbourne. The Red & Blue are in Melbourne 🇦🇺#Tour2022 continues ❤️💙#CPFC pic.twitter.com/ABiRRwOTZu— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 17, 2022 The Nevilles were in Miami. Mason Mount scored a cracker in the US. Stop that, @masonmount_10! 🤤 #BluesInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/h8rzelEPIT— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2022 Gabriel Jesus scores goals. Alô mãe 🤙🏽#gratidão #doperi pic.twitter.com/BuONhwy9kB— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) July 17, 2022 Marcus Rashford was victorious in Australia. Training Day 💪🏾⚽️🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/4Qzpls2OeU— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 17, 2022 What a double save! 🙌 Illan Meslier! That's the tweet! pic.twitter.com/amsQ3rNzY4— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 17, 2022 Leeds fans had a laugh. 🤣 When Channel 10 decided to go live in front of #LUFC fans… pic.twitter.com/dfrkVY3pfF— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 17, 2022 Jesse Marsch never lost it! Cricket James Vince was still celebrating. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/CIVBqJi46E— James Vince (@vincey14) July 17, 2022 Freddie was missing Bumble. Gutted for @lancscricket yesterday . I can get over the internationals not playing but what’s the point of finals day without @BumbleCricket 🤷🏼♂️— Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) July 17, 2022 Tennis Emma Raducanu jetted off. Darts Who could it be? Tune in to @SundayBrunchC4 today to 👀 someone.— Peter Wright (@snakebitewright) July 17, 2022 Rugby league What a finish! Spectacular from Schiller 😲#WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/aZUiUOZwx3— Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) July 17, 2022 Snooker The Rocket enjoyed himself. What a crowd last night, special place. Even the resident Bat 🦇 dropped by to watch the snooker. @Snookerlegends pic.twitter.com/aQ8amndjvJ— Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) July 17, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Sports stars spread the love on Father’s Day – Sunday’s sporting social Beckham’s birthday, Osaka on mental health awareness – Monday’s sporting social Tyson Fury and Liverpool celebrate big wins – Sunday’s sporting social