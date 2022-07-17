Nottingham Forest sign Costa Rica teenager Brandon Aguilera from LD Alajuelense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nottingham Forest sign Costa Rica teenager Brandon Aguilera from LD Alajuelense

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 6:42 pm
Nottingham Forest have signed Costa Rica international Brandon Aguilera (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nottingham Forest have signed teenage Costa Rica midfielder Brandon Aguilera from LD Alajuelense.

Aguilera, who made his senior international debut against the United States in March, will join up with newly-promoted Forest after a six-month loan spell back in Costa Rica with Guanacasteca.

Forest said on their official website: “Nottingham Forest has completed the signing of 19-year-old Costa Rica midfielder Brandon Aguilera who joins from LD Alajuelense on a four-year contract.

“After signing for The Reds, Aguilera returns immediately to Costa Rica to complete six months with Guanacasteca before joining up with The Reds’ squad.”

Aguilera added: “I would like to thank God for this great opportunity with Nottingham Forest.

“It’s a dream come true for me to come over to England and be part of this club, which has such rich traditions and history that’s known around the world.”

Aguilera is Forest’s eighth summer recruit after securing a return to the top flight for the first time in 23 years via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in May.

