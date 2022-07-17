St Johnstone’s injury problems mount as Ali Crawford suffers hamstring injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone’s injury problems mount as Ali Crawford suffers hamstring injury

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 6:56 pm
Former Tranmere midfielder Ali Crawford suffered an injury (Nick Potts/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson saw his problems mount as Ali Crawford went off with a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Queen of the South.

Saints again lost a bonus point penalty shoot-out to leave them on two points in their Premier Sports Cup group.

On Crawford, Davidson told Saints TV: “He has a sore hamstring, which is not great. We have got probably nine players out just now so it’s not great to add Ali to that list.”

Davidson conceded Saints were out of the competition after the draw left them in fourth place in the table.

They still have an outside chance of topping the table if they beat Elgin and Ayr and score enough goals in the process.

But Annan will clinch top place if they avoid defeat against Ayr on Tuesday.

Either way, Davidson is looking for his side to get up and running with their first win of the season when they travel to Borough Briggs on Tuesday.

“It’s important,” said Davidson, who excused double goalscorer Jamie Murphy from criticism.

“I saw that there were certain things we need to work on.

“We put ourselves in this position. It started off with Dan (Cleary) getting sent off on Tuesday and we started sluggish on Saturday.

“It’s up to us to give the supporters something to cheer but also to get the players ready for the start of the season.”

