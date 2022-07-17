Filippa Angeldahl scores twice as Sweden qualify as group winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Filippa Angeldahl scores twice as Sweden qualify as group winners

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 7:30 pm
Sweden players celebrate at Leigh Sports Village after they secured their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals (Nick Potts/PA)
A brace from Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldahl helped Sweden ease into the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a 5-0 thrashing of Portugal in their final Group C encounter.

Victory at the Leigh Sports Village, coupled with Netherlands only beating Switzerland by a three-goal margin, means the number two team in the world have avoided France in the last eight stage.

An own goal by Carole Costa, Kosovare Asllani’s penalty and a late stunner by Stina Blackstenius saw Sweden win in style to top their group but they must wait until Monday night to discover their knock-out stage opponent with Iceland, Belgium and Italy still able to qualify from Group D.

The big news before kick-off was 230-cap veteran Caroline Seger’s fine run of 17 consecutive starts for Sweden in European Championships being ended due to a heel issue.

Portugal also made changes and boss Francisco Neto recalled experienced goalkeeper Patricia Morais, who was in the action immediately with a fine save to deny Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

Down the other end and Costa could have fired Portugal ahead when she got on the end of Andreia Norton’s corner but her half-volley flew across the face of goal.

It failed to deter the spirit of the large Swedish contingent in Leigh, who were already bouncing and had a goal to celebrate minutes later.

The deadlock was broken in the 21st minute when Jonna Andersson’s corner was not dealt with by Morais, with her weak punch allowing Angeldahl to tap home from close range.

Filippa Angeldahl, background, scores Sweden’s first goal
Filippa Angeldahl, background, scores Sweden’s first goal (Nick Potts/PA)

An upset victory for Portugal, who only received a late call-up to this tournament due to Russia’s ban, would have sent them through to a maiden quarter-final but they were dealt another blow prior to half-time when Catarina Amado had to leave the pitch on a stretcher.

Rytting Kaneryd received a booking for her tackle on the top of Amado’s foot before Sweden were denied a second goal by the offside flag after Blackstenius finished well following Asllani’s exceptional flick.

Peter Gerhardsson’s team were able to breath a sigh of relief minutes later and thanks to another set-piece.

Asllani took a free-kick near the byline and cut back for Angeldahl, who produced a wonderful curled finish into the corner of the net.

With seven minutes added on due to Amado’s injury, Sweden were in the groove now and inflicted more pain on Portugal before the half-time whistle.

Andersson’s corner went to the near-post this time and Costa, under pressure from Amanda Ilestedt, could only head past her own goalkeeper.

Diana Silva provided Sweden with another helping hand shortly after the break when she handled a cross, which allowed Asllani the chance to score from the spot and the Real Madrid forward stroked home her penalty in cool fashion to make it 4-0.

VAR denied Arsenal’s Blackstenius a goal once again on the hour mark when her miscued header, which had crossed the line, was ruled out due to her being in an offside position.

Blackstenius would have the last laugh and in the process fire a warning to the other contenders when she got off the mark at Euro 2022 in stoppage time with a superb strike from outside the area into the top corner.

It gave Sweden a 5-0 victory that saw them top Group C after defending champions Netherlands could only beat Switzerland by a 4-1 score.

