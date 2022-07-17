Romee Leuchter nets late brace as Netherlands ease into Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Romee Leuchter nets late brace as Netherlands ease into Euro 2022 quarter-finals

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 7:38 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 8:00 pm
Romee Leuchter scored two goals late on (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Romee Leuchter scored two goals late on (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Substitutes Romee Leuchter and Victoria Pelova saved the day with late goals for the Netherlands as they progressed to the knockout stages of Euro 2022 after a thrilling 4-1 win at Bramall Lane.

With the scores level at 1-1 entering the final stages of the game, the Dutch duo scored three goals between them in a destructive final 10 minutes for Mark Parsons’ side.

The result means that Switzerland are out of the competition, while the Netherlands finish Group C as runners-up and will face France in the quarter-finals.

Switzerland were in control for the opening 10 minutes, moving forward well and Sandy Maendly had their first chance with a curling effort from outside the area that was destined for the top corner but Daphne Van Domselar made a brilliant save to tip the ball over the crossbar.

The Netherlands had a chance 20 minutes in when Lineth Beerensteyn broke forward quickly and her shot deflected off goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann but, despite the forward being brought down, a VAR check by the referee ruled no penalty would be awarded.

The Dutch came close again after a smart free-kick threaded through a crowd of players in the box, but Jackie Groenen’s powerful effort was well-held by Thalmann, while Switzerland continued to pose a threat with Geraldine Reutler and Ramona Bachmann both coming close.

The Netherlands celebrate
The Netherlands set up a quarter-final clash with France (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Netherlands took the lead through an unfortunate own goal three minutes after the break when Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic was unable to clear a corner and instead nodded the ball into her own net.

Switzerland quickly responded with an equaliser four minutes later after Bachmann played Reutler through and she made no mistake tucking the ball into the bottom corner.

They continued to attack and nearly had a second when Coumba Sow had two excellent chances from close range, but Van Domselar came to the rescue again to clear the danger.

Both teams continued to press hard for a decisive winner and substitutes Leuchter and Pelova caused havoc, scoring three goals in the final stages of the game.

Leuchter scored in the 84th minute with a looping header that caught Thalmann off guard, before Pelova poked home from close-range two minutes later, with the goal eventually being awarded after a lengthy VAR check.

Leuchter capped off a destructive 10-minute spell for the Netherlands in added time, scoring her second after slotting home Pelova’s initial scuffed shot for the Dutch to progress to the knockout stages.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]