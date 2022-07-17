England captain Jos Buttler ready to learn on the job after India series defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England captain Jos Buttler ready to learn on the job after India series defeat

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 8:50 pm
Jos Buttler’s England suffered another white-ball series defeat (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jos Buttler's England suffered another white-ball series defeat (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Jos Buttler admitted he will need time to grow into his role as England captain after his side slipped to another series defeat against India.

When Eoin Morgan stepped down from England duty last month, Buttler was the logical successor, but he has started his white-ball reign with 2-1 losses in both the Twenty20 and one-day series.

However, Buttler accepted he is a relative novice as skipper, so in the weeks and months ahead he will be relying on guidance from head coach Matthew Mott and other experienced players in the dressing room.

India celebrate
India were series winners (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I feel like a really experienced cricketer, but in terms of captaincy I’m quite a young captain with lots of opportunity to grow and learn about the role,” he said.

“I think it will take a bit of time, I want to try and walk before I can run, I’ve just got to work out, be myself and use the people around me to help me.

“There’s such experienced guys in the dressing room and all the coaching staff have been really helpful for me and I can certainly lean on those guys to assist me.”

The schedule this month is unabating – with England now halfway through a programme of a dozen fixtures in the space of 25 days – and Buttler acknowledged it has been a baptism of fire.

“There’s been lots of games in a very short space of time, which has been a challenge as well,” he said. “It would be nice to have a day to reflect a bit and not always be thinking, so it’s been busier than I think it would be normally.”

Hardik Pandya’s ODI-best four for 24 and a fine 71 from 55 balls, allied to Rishabh Pant’s breathtaking 125 not out from 113 deliveries sealed a five-wicket win for India at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday.

Chasing 260, India had slipped to 72 for four as Reece Topley took the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit and Virat Kohli. Pant could have ben stumped on 18, while Craig Overton misjudged his position on the boundary when Pandya was on six, misses which were costly as the pair put on a decisive 133-run union.

“If you give good players a second chance there’s a good chance they’ll hurt you,” Buttler said. “If we manage to take those two chances, I believe we’d have gone on to win the game.

“Rishabh is a fearless player, someone who is great to watch in all formats. It’s his mentality that sets him apart. He looks like he gets great backing to go and play however he wants to play.”

Buttler top-scored for England with 60 off 80 balls, but it was another substandard performance as they failed to bat out their overs for a third time, skittled for 259 with 25 balls unused.

“We just need to be better, we haven’t played our best by a long stretch, going back to the T20s as well,” added Buttler, whose side begin a three-match ODI series against South Africa on Tuesday.

“We haven’t played much ODI cricket recently and it’s working out the rhythm again.

“You need to be able to adapt to all different conditions. Our ambition is to be the best team in the world and that means adapting quickly to what’s in front of you.”

India’s last 50-over game in Manchester ended in a World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand three years ago, but Pandya insisted the tourists were not dwelling on the past.

“For the team this win means a lot,” said the all-rounder. “Everyone found England one of the best teams in the world. To come here and perform and win is more important.”

