Mark Parsons: Netherlands gaining energy after reaching Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Parsons: Netherlands gaining energy after reaching Euro 2022 quarter-finals

By Press Association
July 17, 2022, 9:28 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 9:32 pm
Mark Parsons’ (second left) Netherlands side have reached the last eight of Euro 2022 (Leila Coker/AP)
Mark Parsons’ (second left) Netherlands side have reached the last eight of Euro 2022 (Leila Coker/AP)

Netherlands manager Mark Parsons believes his team are “gaining energy” after securing a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a 4-1 win against Switzerland.

The Dutch clinched a spot in the knockout stages as runners-up in Group C thanks to a destructive performance from substitutes Romee Leuchter and Victoria Pelova.

With the scores level at 1-1 entering the final stages of the game – after an unfortunate own goal from Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic was cancelled out by Geraldine Reutler – the Dutch duo scored three goals between them in the final moments to set up a clash with France.

Parsons admitted the game would provide a good test for his side and told a press conference: “France are a top opponent and so are we – they won’t want to play us.

“We’ve got a big recovery, we need to recharge, we’ve gone through a lot. We’re closer than ever, then we start thinking about France.”

The Netherlands’ win at Bramall Lane was played in front of a crowd of 22,596 – a new record for a non-host European Championship match outside of the final – and Parsons is relishing facing Les Bleus in the knockouts.

He said: “That’s why we said this tournament was going to be the most exciting in women’s football.

Netherlands players celebrate
Netherlands players celebrated victory over Switzerland that saw them progress (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“You saw Netherlands-Sweden, now Netherlands-France. A new record crowd without the first team the Oranje fans and English fans sneaking in orange.

“This team is gaining energy. We weren’t going to start the best team, we’re still not the best team we’re just trying to be good enough to beat the best teams and France is going to give us a good test.”

After picking up one point in Group C, the result meant Switzerland failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition, however Swiss manager Nils Nielsen was proud of his team’s fighting effort against the reigning European Champions.

He told a press conference: “We wanted to take the initiative because if we let Holland play. they’re too good.

“We needed to stress them a bit and in some periods of the game, we didn’t do that.

“They had their moments but we definitely had our moments. It was quite interesting to watch. If I was a neutral, I’d have definitely enjoyed it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]