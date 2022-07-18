The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 5:02 am
Cameron Smith celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open at St Andrews (David Davies/PA)
Cameron Smith celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open at St Andrews (David Davies/PA)

Cameron Smith produced a superb final round to win the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews after finishing one shot ahead of America’s Cameron Young and two clear of third-placed Rory McIlroy.

Ireland sealed a historic Test series victory in Wellington after back-to-back wins against the All Blacks and England also won their series Down Under after a 21-17 victory against Australia in Sydney.

At Euro 2022, unbeaten England marched into the last eight after a 5-0 group win against Northern Ireland, while Dina Asher-Smith is leading Great Britain’s athletes in the hunt for glory at the World Championships in Oregon.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.

Smith celebrates his birdie on the 18th after a brilliant final round of 64 clinched him a one-shot victory in the 150th Open Championship
Smith celebrates his birdie on the 18th after a brilliant final round of 64 clinched him a one-shot victory in the 150th Open Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 125 at Old Trafford, which included five successive fours, set India up for a five-wicket ODI win and 2-1 series triumph over England
Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 125 at Old Trafford, which included five successive fours, set India up for a five-wicket ODI win and 2-1 series triumph over England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nathan Ellis, left, celebrates after Hampshire beat Lancashire by one run to lift the Vitality Blast trophy after a final-ball thriller in Birmingham
Nathan Ellis, left, celebrates after Hampshire beat Lancashire by one run to lift the Vitality Blast trophy after a final-ball thriller in Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
England celebrate after beating Northern Ireland 5-0 on Friday night to finish top of their group at Euro 2022
England celebrate after beating Northern Ireland 5-0 on Friday night to finish top of their group with a 100 per cent record and without conceding a goal at Euro 2022
England captain Courtney Lawes holds the Ella-Mobbs Cup aloft after a 21-17 vivtory over Australia in the third Test in Sydney clinched a 2-1 series win
England captain Courtney Lawes holds the Ella-Mobbs Cup aloft after a 21-17 victory over Australia in the third Test in Sydney clinched a 2-1 series win (Mark Baker/AP)
Ireland v New Zealand – Autumn International – Aviva Stadium
Ireland clinched back-to-back wins against New Zealand in Wellington for a historic Test series win of their own (Niall Carson/PA)
Wales' hopes of a series win in South Africa were dashed as they lost 30-14 in Cape Town in their series decider
Wales’ hopes of a series win in South Africa were dashed as they lost 30-14 in Cape Town in their series decider (Halden Krog/AP)
Scotland went agonisingly close to a series win in Argentina, but also lost their decider, 34-31 in Buenos Aires
Scotland went agonisingly close to a series win in Argentina, but also lost their decider, 34-31 in Buenos Aires (Gustavo Garello/AP)
Dina Asher-Smith, centre, was the fastest qualifier for the women's 100m semi-finals at the World Championships in Oregon
Dina Asher-Smith, centre, was the fastest qualifier for the women’s 100m semi-finals at the World Championships in Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fred Kerley, centre, led home a USA one, two, three in the final of the men's 100 metres
Fred Kerley led home a USA one, two, three in the final of the men’s 100 metres (Gregory Bull/AP)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson ended the opening morning of her heptathlon title defence in seventh place
Katarina Johnson-Thompson ended the opening morning of her heptathlon title defence in seventh place (Ashley Landis/AP)
Laura Muir, left, progressed to the women's 1500m semi-finals by finishing second in her heat
Laura Muir, left, progressed to the women’s 1500m semi-finals by finishing second in her heat (Martin Rickett/PA)
Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen, right, edges a sprint finish to win stage 15 of the Tour de France in Carcassonne
Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen, right, edges a sprint finish to win stage 15 of the Tour de France in Carcassonne (Thibault Camus/AP)
Sweden’s Filippa Angeldal, background second left, scores during her side's 5-0 win against Portugal, which sealed their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals
Sweden’s Filippa Angeldal, background second left, scores during her side’s 5-0 win against Portugal, which sealed their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals (Nick Potts/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal