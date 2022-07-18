It made sense for everyone – Aaron McEneff leaves Hearts for Perth Glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It made sense for everyone – Aaron McEneff leaves Hearts for Perth Glory

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 10:32 am
Aaron McEneff, left, is leaving Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aaron McEneff’s departure from Hearts to Australian club Perth Glory makes “sense”, according to Jambos boss Robbie Neilson.

All parties have agreed terms and the 26-year-old midfielder will make the move to the A-League side, subject to visa approval and international clearance.

McEneff, who joined Hearts in February 2021, was part of the cinch Championship-winning squad and in total made 36 appearances in maroon, scoring five goals.

Speaking to the official Hearts website, Neilson said: “Aaron indicated his desire to move on if he couldn’t get more game time.

“We have a compact squad but it’s laden with quality and nobody is guaranteed playing time, so when this transfer came up it made sense for everyone.

“Aaron has played an important part in our journey back to the top of Scottish football and he goes to Australia with our best wishes.”

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “In financial terms, the transfer is a good deal for the club and I’ve no doubt that Aaron will make an impact in the A-League.

“He’s a great lad who has made some important contributions on the pitch over the past 18 months, so we thank him for all of his efforts at Hearts and we wish him and his young family all of the best in Australia.”

