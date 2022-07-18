England change training session times to help deal with heatwave

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England have adjusted the timing of their training sessions ahead of their Euro 2022 quarter-final due to the heatwave sweeping the country.

The Met Office has forecast that temperatures early in the week could reach as high as 40C.

And the start time for the Lionesses’ sessions on Monday and Tuesday at their tournament base in Teddington, south-west London, has been brought forward to 10.30am, around an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

Strong sunshine and high to very high UV levels across much of the country 🌞 So remember to protect your skin if spending time outside. 🟥 Very high🟧 High🟨 Moderate pic.twitter.com/BqCrClA5AB — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2022

The team are preparing to play against Spain in the quarter-finals at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Bolton’s football players have not fared so well after manager Ian Evatt revealed there will be no let-up on the training ground after his Sky Bet League One side lost their pre-season friendly at Carlisle on Saturday.

Evatt, not happy with his players’ performance, told the Bolton News after the 3-1 defeat: “We won’t tailor anything because of the heat, they lost that right today.

“So they will be training properly, they will be training fully and they will be training intensely.

“We are professionals. We are here to work, we are here to train hard and we will be working a normal working week.”

The first day of Lancashire’s LV= Insurance County Championship match at Northamptonshire is scheduled to finish at 4.30pm as a result of the heatwave (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board has moved to protect players, staff and officials during the latest round of LV= Insurance County Championship fixtures, which gets under way on Tuesday.

A minimum of one drinks break per session will be scheduled by umpires, who will liaise with captains on the day, and the time taken will not be used in over-rate calculations.

In addition, with the agreement of both teams, playing hours on Tuesday may be reduced to three 90-minute sessions with lunch and tea breaks of the usual duration to allow a close at 4.30pm to avoid the worst of the conditions.

The time would be made up on days two, three and four by adding 15 minutes to both the morning and afternoon sessions.

🌡 Due to the extreme hot weather conditions forecast for day one of the Cheltenham Cricket Festival tomorrow, the end of play has been moved forward by 90 minutes to 4:30pm. Please click below to find out the details in full ⤵#GoGlos 💛🖤 — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) July 18, 2022

Northamptonshire, Lancashire, Gloucestershire and Hampshire have already agreed to the revised schedule with other counties currently considering following suit.

Gloucestershire said on Twitter their match will still start at 11am, but play will stop at 4.30pm “in line with advice from the ECB to alter the hours of play”.

Their statement added: “The decision has been taken in unison by both Gloucestershire and Hampshire in the interest of spectator and player welfare, to allow everyone in attendance to avoid the extreme heat that is expected towards the end of the day.”