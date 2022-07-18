Rangers to face Union Saint-Gilloise in first Champions League qualifier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers to face Union Saint-Gilloise in first Champions League qualifier

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 11:54 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 2:06 pm
Rangers will begin their European campaign in Belgium (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers will take on Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in their opening Champions League qualifier.

The Europa League runners-up are due to be away from home in the first leg of the third qualifying round on August 2-3.

The winners will progress to the play-off stage of the competition.

Union finished runners-up in the Belgian league last season behind Club Brugge, but they topped the table after the regular season of 34 matches before points were halved ahead of six-match play-offs.

They had only returned to the top flight in 2021 following a 48-year absence.

Union won the most recent of their 11 Belgian titles in 1935 and play in a 9,400-capacity stadium, the Stade Joseph Marien, in Brussels.

They rounded off their pre-season programme with a 4-0 victory at Feyenoord on Saturday and kick off their domestic season this weekend.

In the champions path, Linfield will take on Zalgiris of Lithuania or Malmo if they get past Bodo/Glimt in the second round. Shamrock Rovers will face Dinamo Zagreb or Shkupi of North Macedonia if they can get past Bulgarian champions Ludogorets.

In Monday’s Europa Conference League third qualifying round draw, Dundee United were handed a tie against either Dutch side AZ Alkmaar or Bosnia and Herzegovina outfit Tuzla City.

The Terrors are making a return to the European stage for the first time in 10 years, with the first leg set for Tannadice on August 4 ahead of an away trip on August 11.

Elsewhere, if Motherwell come through their second round qualifying tie with Sligo Rovers, they will face Czech side Sparta Prague or Viking of Norway.

Welsh club New Saints will play either Lech Poznan or Dinamo Batumi of Georgia should they progress against Vikingur Reykjavik.

Should Saint Patrick’s Athletic get past Slovenians Mura, then it will be a third qualifying round tie against Bulgarians CSKA Sofia or Makedonija.

Newtown are aiming to beat Slovak side Spartak Trnava in the second qualifying round, with the winners of that tie set to play either Kazakhstan team Astana or Rakow Czestochowa of Poland.

Northern Ireland’s Crusaders are taking on Swiss side Basel in the second qualifying round, with either Danish outfit Brondby or Pogon Szczecin of Poland up next.

