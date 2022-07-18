Ryan Owens turns clock back at Commonwealth Games with individual sprint return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Owens turns clock back at Commonwealth Games with individual sprint return

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 12:02 pm
Ryan Owens will return to the individual sprint at the Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)
Olympic medallist Ryan Owens will turn back the clock at the Commonwealth Games when he returns to the individual sprint competition.

Owens has put collective goals above individual glory in recent years, opting to put all his eggs in the team sprint basket – a decision that was rewarded with Olympic silver alongside Sir Jason Kenny and Jack Carlin in Tokyo last year.

Given the distinct challenges of riding as man one in a team sprint, responsible for getting team-mates up to speed off the line, it was effectively an all or nothing decision for Owens.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eleven
Ryan Owens (centre) won Olympic silver with Jason Kenny (right) and Jack Carlin (left) at the Tokyo Games (Danny Lawson/PA)

The 26-year-old was fourth in the individual sprint at the 2017 World Championships but calculated his better medal chances were in the team event and went all in.

He has no regrets given the success it has brought, but he is nevertheless looking forward to a hit out in the individual event when he pulls on an England jersey in London – where the track cycling will take place with no velodrome in Birmingham.

“I used to be pretty handy in it,” Owens told the PA news agency. “But it’s been a while and the sport’s come a long way in the time since then. We’ll see where I’m at. It’s a bit of variation.”

Owens, who will also ride in the team sprint, is clear he does not expect to be challenging the likes of Scotland’s Carlin for a medal in the individual event as he recovers from a shoulder injury. The goal is to freshen up his training, and maybe to find some extra top-end speed.

“In training I’m not hitting times that are going to put me in the hunt for a medal,” he said. “I’m using it as a development opportunity to work on my top speed that can help the second half of my first lap in the team sprint.

“You never want to completely tear up what you’ve been doing because generally it’s served us pretty well, but you always want to have courage to bring in new ideas, especially this far out from an Olympics,” Owens said.

“He’s come in with good direction and some good ideas and he’s got the perfect time now to experiment with them.

“The Commonwealth Games will be a great little marker for us to race in front of a home crowd and test some of the ideas.”

