Rosie Eccles hoping to step out of Lauren Price’s shadow at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rosie Eccles hoping to step out of Lauren Price’s shadow at Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 12:03 pm
Welsh boxer Rosie Eccles has her sights set on Commonwealth Games gold at Birmingham 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Welsh boxer Rosie Eccles has her sights set on Commonwealth Games gold at Birmingham 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Welsh boxer Rosie Eccles plans to step out of the shadow of Olympic champion Lauren Price at the Commonwealth Games after recovering from a virus that left her unable to dress herself.

Eccles won Commonwealth silver on the Gold Coast four years ago, but the 25-year-old has since been plagued by bad luck with illness, injury and Olympic heartbreak setting her back before Birmingham 2022.

“It’s been a difficult few years,” said Eccles, known as ‘Right Hand’ Rosie for her punching power.

Wales Commonwealth Games media session – International Convention Centre – Newport
Rosie Eccles is smiling again after recovering from a virus that saw her lose the function of her right arm (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I had a virus that attacked the nerves on the right side of my body and I lost the function of my arm.

“It was really serious, I couldn’t even get myself dressed it was that bad.

“It took me nine months to come back from that and then when I did the Olympic qualifier was cancelled.”

Eccles admits she was “heartbroken” after missing out on selection for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo last summer.

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
Rosie Eccles (left) in action against Sandy Ryan in the women’s 69kg boxing final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Danny Lawson/PA)

She lost her March 2020 qualifying bout in London just as coronavirus swept the UK, and was denied the chance to box again after the event was postponed and rescheduled.

Eccles, however, helped Price prepare for Tokyo and her teammate became the first Welsh fighter to win Olympic boxing gold.

Price has since turned professional and Eccles said: “I was disappointed I didn’t make the Olympics but I stayed in (Team GB) camp and helped her prep.

“We still get on now, I’ll help her and she’ll help me. She’s going to come down and help me spar for the Commonwealths.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Sixteenth
Rosie Eccles’ former Wales and Great Britain teammate Lauren Price celebrates winning Olympic gold in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

“That was Lauren’s time, things fell into place for her – and maybe my time is now.

“I’m not daft, I know I’ve stayed in her shadow and gone more under the radar. But maybe I can step out of that shadow now after working so hard for the last decade.”

Eccles is also determined to go one step better than four years ago when she lost a 3-2 split decision to England’s Sandy Ryan in the women’s 69kg final.

“I thought I’d done enough to win the fight and not to have my hand raised was gutting,” said Eccles, who grew up in Caldicot and Chepstow.

“But I think things happen for a reason. It’s given me more grit going forward.

“There’s just something so special about the Commonwealth Games and fighting for Wales.

“When I won the silver in Australia some people painted their doors red where I’m from and put my name on them.

“The support was unreal and to win the gold this time would be even better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal