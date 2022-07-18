Five British stars to look out for at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Five British stars to look out for at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 12:03 pm
Adam Peaty is facing a race against time to be fully fit for the Commonwealth Games (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Adam Peaty is facing a race against time to be fully fit for the Commonwealth Games (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A host of home stars will be looking to shine when the Commonwealth Games kicks off on July 28.

Athletes from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be among those competing in more than 20 sports at venues across Birmingham and the surrounding area.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five names to watch out for.

Adam Peaty

Peaty’s build-up has been less than ideal thanks to a broken foot that ruled him out of the World Championships. The breaststroke superstar will be bidding to win the 100 metres for a third successive Games, while he had to settle for silver in the 50m in both 2014 and 2018 behind Cameron Van Der Burgh.

Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith will face stiff competition in Birmingham
Dina Asher-Smith will face stiff competition in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)

Asher-Smith is another of the biggest names in British sport who will be competing in Birmingham. Injury wrecked the 26-year-old’s Olympic campaign in Tokyo and she will have her work cut out in the 100m. Asher-Smith is skipping her favoured 200m but will also contest the 4x100m relay.

Rhys McClenaghan

Gymnast McClenaghan won Northern Ireland’s only gold medal in Gold Coast four years ago on the pommel horse, pipping Max Whitlock. Whitlock is absent this time, and McClenaghan also looked set to miss out having been banned because he had represented Ireland, but that has now been overturned.

Rosie Eccles

Rosie Eccles will represent Wales in the ring
Rosie Eccles will represent Wales in the ring (Ben Birchall/PA)

Chepstow fighter Eccles claimed silver in the 69 kilogrammes category four years ago behind England’s Sandy Ryan and is back for another shot. The 25-year-old feared for her career because of nerve damage and missed out on qualification for the Tokyo Olympics but has high hopes for Birmingham.

Alex Yee

Alex Yee led Great Britain to gold in the mixed relay in Tokyo
Alex Yee led Great Britain to gold in the mixed relay in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)

Yee announced himself as the successor to Alistair Brownlee by winning silver in the individual triathlon in Tokyo and gold as part of the mixed team relay. England will have high hopes again in the latter while Yee is likely to vie with New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde for gold in the individual race.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal