Rangers players past and present pay respects at Andy Goram’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rangers players past and present pay respects at Andy Goram’s funeral

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 2:44 pm
Former Rangers players Ally McCoist (left) and John Brown watch the casket arrive ahead of the funeral service of Andy Goram (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former Rangers players Ally McCoist (left) and John Brown watch the casket arrive ahead of the funeral service of Andy Goram (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers players past and present have turned out in Glasgow to pay respect to Andy Goram, the man who was voted the club’s greatest goalkeeper.

Goram’s former Scotland and Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, was also present for his funeral at Wellington Church in Glasgow’s west end.

The former Scotland international footballer and cricketer died aged 58 earlier this month following a short battle with oesophageal cancer.

Former Ibrox players Ally McCoist and John Brown plus former goalkeeper Alan Rough, who played alongside Goram for Scotland and Hibernian, were among those carrying the coffin into the church.

Andy Goram in new strip
Andy Goram during his Rangers days (PA)

Other former Gers players who arrived at the church included Stuart McCall, Mark Hateley, Trevor Steven, Marvin Andrews, Alex Rae, Derek McInnes and Barry Ferguson, and former Ibrox manager Alex McLeish was also there.

Current Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was also there along with captain James Tavernier and players such as Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, John Lundstram and goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Robby McCrorie.

The funeral cortege earlier drove by Ibrox Stadium, where hundreds of people lined both sides of Edmiston Drive to pay their respects.

Floral tributes were left on the main steps of the stadium, including one in the shape of a pair of goalkeeper gloves and others that spelled out ‘Goalie’ and ‘Papa’.

Andy Goram Funeral
Fans paid their respects at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bury-born Goram started his career with Oldham before following in the footsteps of his father, Lewis, and becoming a Hibs goalkeeper.

He signed for Rangers in 1991 and won five Scottish titles and five domestic cups.

After leaving Ibrox and quitting international football in 1998 with 43 caps and appearances at European Championships in 1992 and 1996, Goram went on to play for Notts County, Sheffield United, Motherwell, Manchester United, Coventry, Queen of the South and Elgin City.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal