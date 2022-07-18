Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon world title defence over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon world title defence over

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 8:42 pm
Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been unable to challenge for medals. (Martin Rickett/PA).
Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been unable to challenge for medals. (Martin Rickett/PA).

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s faint hopes of defending her world title are over.

Sitting sixth overnight the 29-year-old slipped to eighth in the heptathlon following the long jump and javelin at the World Championships on Monday morning in Eugene.

After an injury-hit 18 months and a late change of coach she was not expected to retain the title she won with a British record in Doha three years ago.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – Day Four – Eugene
Johnson-Thompson was unable to close the gap to the medals. (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was also unrealistic to expect a podium challenge and she has 5,387 points, 354 adrift of the medal places, and 658 behind leader Anouk Vetter with just the 800m left on Monday evening.

After day one Johnson-Thompson said she was in Eugene to fight as she regains top fitness and confidence but a poor long jump of 6.28m pushed her further back to seventh after collecting 937 points.

A best effort of 39.18m in the javelin saw the Commonwealth Games champion lose further ground.

Earlier, Jess Piasecki came 10th in the marathon but Charlotte Purdue and Rose Harvey failed to finish.

Piasecki said: “I am happy initially to finish 12th in the world. Obviously I was higher up but in the last 7km, the wheels probably came off a little bit. But I gave it a real good go and I quite enjoyed it.

“I was running with the Americans for a lot of the race, so they got a lot of cheers. They were chanting ‘USA USA’ at one point. I wanted them to chant ‘GB’.

“It’s my second championship marathon. I’ve only ever done five marathons, four that I’ve finished, so I’m still learning. It’s still such a new event for me. My fuelling was a lot better, but it probably still needs some work because I was seeing spots in the last 5k.

“I just had to keep moving forward in the last 5k but unfortunately a couple of girls just got me in the last little bit which meant I wasn’t top 10. I could not have given any more so what else can I ask for?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal