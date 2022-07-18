Napoli sign defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on permanent deal By Press Association July 18, 2022, 9:26 pm Leo Ostigard, left, has joined Napoli on a permanent deal (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Napoli have signed defender Leo Ostigard from Brighton on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. The 22-year-old Norway international joined Albion in 2018 and spent the first half of last season on loan with Stoke before making a temporary move to Genoa in the January transfer window. Brighton technical director David Weir told the club website: “This transfer is a direct result of dedication and professionalism on the training pitch, day to day and in matches. “On behalf of the club I would like to wish him well in his future career and for the season ahead.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal New Aberdeen signing Luis Lopes already impressing in training as he readies for debut against Stirling Albion Brighton and Ajax in talks to sign Rangers defender Calvin Bassey Nottingham Forest sign Wayne Hennessey on two-year deal from Burnley Brentford sign Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on four-year deal