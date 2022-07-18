Tammy Beaumont says she felt good out in the middle as England beat South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tammy Beaumont says she felt good out in the middle as England beat South Africa

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 10:38 pm
Tammy Beaumont said she felt really good out in the middle (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tammy Beaumont said she felt really good out in the middle as she bounced back from being left out of the Commonwealth Games squad with a stunning century as England beat South Africa by 109 runs.

On the hottest day of the year so far at Leicester, Beaumont struck 119 as England took an 8-2 series lead with victory in the third one-day international.

Beaumont’s innings formed a crucial part of England’s 371 for seven – their fifth-highest one-day international total – which proved too much for the Proteas, despite a spirited 70 from Chloe Tryon.

Kent-born batter Beaumont hit her ninth ODI century after being left out of England’s squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

However, Beaumont insisted she was not thinking about the decision while out in the middle.

“I was obviously pretty gutted when I found out about a week ago, but it was just a case of trying to find a way to get myself in the best headspace to play the last couple of games,” she said.

“I think it was probably right at the very back of my mind but you don’t score runs thinking about anything other than the ball or one ball at a time as one of my trusted friends told me a couple of days ago.

“You’ve got to go one ball at a time if you’re going to get anywhere, so it wasn’t really front and centre.”

Beaumont formed a crucial part of a 149-run opening stand alongside Emma Lamb despite the heat and enjoyed her innings.

“It felt really good. I always enjoy coming to Leicester, I felt like it was a good batting wicket so once we got in it was just a case of – even though it was really hot and not fun to run a lot of twos – just get on with it and focus as much as possible,” she said.

“It was good to get out there.”

Beaumont added: “I think we obviously wanted to bat first, trying to get the opposition out in the heat, but I think it did actually do a little bit more in the first innings – for the first 10 or 15 overs.

“So I guess if they’d got us a few wickets down that would have been a good shout with that one but I was happy to be batting first.”

