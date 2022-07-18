England, Germany, Spain and Netherlands among Euro 2022 quarter-final line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England, Germany, Spain and Netherlands among Euro 2022 quarter-final line-up

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 10:52 pm
England boast a perfect record heading into the knockout stage (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Euro 2022 has reached the quarter-final stage with Europe’s big guns still in contention for glory.

Hosts England, eight-times winners Germany, rising force Spain and reigning champions the Netherlands have safely negotiated their way to the knockout stage, Sarina Wiegman’s side and the Germans having done so impressively with 100 per cent records.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the last eight shapes up.

England v Spain (8pm Wednesday, July 20, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium)

England’s Beth Mead is the tournament's leading scorer heading into the knockout stage
England’s Beth Mead is the tournament’s leading scorer heading into the knockout stage (Martin Rickett/PA)

England fully justified their status as one of the pre-tournament favourites with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Austria before an 8-0 romp against Norway and a 5-0 demolition of Northern Ireland to top Group A. Arsenal striker Beth Mead’s five goals to date have put her at the top of the scoring stakes. Spain made it through as Group B runners-up, despite the absence of star player Alexia Putellas through injury, following wins over Finland and Denmark either side of a 2-0 defeat by Germany.

Germany v Austria (8pm Thursday, July 21, Brentford Community Stadium)

Like England, Group B winners Germany have made serene progress, scoring four against Denmark, two against the Spanish and three against Finland, all without reply, with Wolfsburg striker Alexandra Popp finding the back of the net on three occasions. Austria secured their passage courtesy of wins over Northern Ireland and twice winners Norway with Mead’s winner for England the only goal they have conceded to date.

Sweden v Belgium (8pm Friday, July 22, Leigh Sports Village)

Sweden’s Filippa Angeldahl (left) celebrates after scoring against Portugal
Sweden’s Filippa Angeldahl (left) celebrates after scoring against Portugal (Jon Super/AP/PA)

Sweden defied the odds to top Group C on goal difference after thumping Portugal 5-0 in their final game following an opening draw with the Dutch and a 2-1 win over Switzerland. Manchester City midfielder Filippa Angeldahl, who scored twice against the Portuguese, is the only Swede to have registered more than once so far. Belgium squeezed through to the last eight for the first time after a narrow 1-0 win over Italy in their final Group D match, and will feel they have nothing to lose.

France v Netherlands (8pm Saturday, July 23, New York Stadium)

France reached the last eight as Group D winners with a game to spare, and will be unconcerned that they lost their 16-match winning streak to a stoppage-time penalty in a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Holders the Netherlands had to settle for second place in Group C having come from behind to draw with the Swedes, surrendered a 2-0 lead against Portugal before edging the game 3-2 and then seeing off Switzerland 4-1 – a contest in which the scores were level with six minutes remaining.

