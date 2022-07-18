Ives Serneels declares Belgium’s historic win over Italy a career highlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ives Serneels declares Belgium’s historic win over Italy a career highlight

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 11:56 pm
Belgium’s players celebrate (Nick Potts/PA)
Belgium’s players celebrate (Nick Potts/PA)

Head coach Ives Serneels declared Belgium’s history-making win a career highlight after they advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Italy.

Tine De Caigny sent the Red Flames through with a composed second-half strike, the Belgian defence able to keep an emboldened Italian attack at bay through seven minutes of added time.

Serneels’ attention will soon turn to his side’s tough Friday match-up with Group C winners Sweden, but he took the time to relish the magical moment after the final whistle.

“This is a historic night for Belgian women’s football,” he said.

“I’ve had a lot of good moments in my career but this is definitely up there. This might be the best moment yet. It has been a long time in the making: I’ve been with the Belgian women’s national team for 11 years now. So I’m ecstatic that we’re going to the quarter-finals!”

His opposite number expressed her disappointment after a match that saw Italy create plenty of second-half chances.

“They gave everything they had,” said Milena Bertolini.

“This tournament has been an important experience and it will help us grow for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal