Sebastien Haller diagnosed with testicular tumour By Press Association July 19, 2022, 1:34 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 9:06 am Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour (Nick Potts/PA) Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour. The 28-year-old underwent medical examinations on Monday after feeling unwell following training with Borussia Dortmund, the club said. A testicular tumour was discovered during those examinations, with further tests to take place in a specialist medical facility over the coming days. Sebastien #Haller hat das #BVB-Trainingslager in Bad Ragaz krankheitsbedingt verlassen müssen und ist bereits zurück nach Dortmund gereist. Bei Untersuchungen wurde ein Hodentumor entdeckt.Gute Besserung, @HallerSeb! 🙏🙏Weitere Infos: https://t.co/XPaNATxgDI pic.twitter.com/v6hA6MeGLV— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 18, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: "This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else. "The entire BVB family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon. "We'll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best-possible treatment."