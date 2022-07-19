Wolves striker Fabio Silva signs new contract and joins Anderlecht on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wolves striker Fabio Silva signs new contract and joins Anderlecht on loan

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 11:36 am
Wolves striker Fabio Silva has extended his Molineux stay ahead of completing a season-long loan move to Anderlecht (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wolves striker Fabio Silva has signed a new one-year contract at Molineux and joined Belgian club Anderlecht on a season-long loan.

Silva, 20, joined Wolves for a club-record fee in September 2020, with his former club Porto saying the transfer was worth £37million.

But the Portugal youth international has struggled to become a first-team regular, making only 17 Premier League starts in two seasons and scoring four goals.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars told the club website: “We’ve had lots of discussions between myself and (manager) Bruno (Lage) and with Fabio as well, about what we feel is best for his development, and we felt that a season playing regularly would be very good for him at this point in his career.

“He’s only just turned 20 today, so he’s still a very young boy and he needs a season of playing regular senior football in a competitive league so he can come back to Wolves stronger.

“We saw with the performances of Morgan (Gibbs-White) last year how much of a positive impact a loan can have on a young player, so we believe it’s the right step in his development to follow the same path.”

Silva’s new deal ties him to Wolves until the summer of 2026, with the club holding an option for a further year.

Sellars said: “It was really important for us to sign Fabio to an extended contract before he went out on loan.

“As we’re letting him go from the club for a year, we thought it would be best for everyone involved to secure his future to Wolves for a little longer.

“Fabio understands what we’re trying to do, and this new contract and loan shows that we’re working together to help him develop to be the best player he possibly can be.”

